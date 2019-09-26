GLOBAL CITIZEN PRESENTS: GLOBAL GOAL LIVE: THE POSSIBLE DREAM, A YEAR-LONG CAMPAIGN TO CULMINATE IN A 10-HOUR GLOBAL MEDIA EVENT SPANNING 5 CONTINENTS FOR THE LARGEST LIVE-BROADCAST CAUSE EVENT IN HISTORY

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TENEO, THE GLOBAL CEO ADVISORY FIRM, THE CAMPAIGN WILL MOBILIZE CITIZENS, CORPORATIONS, GOVERNMENTS, ARTISTS & PHILANTHROPISTS TO ACHIEVE THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL GOALS FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

HUGH JACKMAN & DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS, IDRIS ELBA, JILL VEDDER, KATIE HOLMES, RACHEL BROSNAHAN, TREVOR NOAH, and UZO ADUBA TO HOST GLOBAL GOAL LIVE

with performances by ALICIA KEYS, BILLIE EILISH, COLDPLAY, CYNDI LAUPER, D'BANJ, EDDIE VEDDER, EXO, H.E.R., JANELLE MONÁE, LIZZO, METALLICA, MILEY CYRUS, MUSE, OZUNA, OZZY OSBOURNE, PHARRELL WILLIAMS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, SHAWN MENDES, TIWA SAVAGE, USHER & MORE

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International advocacy organization Global Citizen, in partnership with Teneo , the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the plans behind Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream. This is a year-long campaign to get the world back on track to achieve the Global Goals for Sustainable Development, a roadmap to end extreme poverty, tackle climate change, and reduce inequality by 2030, agreed to by all 193 member states of the United Nations in 2015. For video and photos from the launch event, click here.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, this week called for a decade of action to deliver the Global Goals by 2030 and next year marks the ten-year countdown to achieve the Global Goals. The Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) has assessed - using official data sets in consultation with the SDG Costing Group (co-chaired by the SDSN, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and the OECD) - that the world's poorest 59 countries need at least an additional $350 billion a year to achieve the Global Goals.

Working alongside, and in support of the United Nations, this campaign will call on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector to step forward, take responsibility for the goals, and provide the $350 billion needed annually for people and the planet to achieve the Global Goals in the poorest countries. These new funding commitments will fall into the areas of human capital, gender equality, and sustainability.

At the launch event, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans, together with Teneo CEO Declan Kelly, kicked off the year-long campaign that will culminate on September 26, 2020, with an historic 10-hour global broadcast event spanning five continents. Simultaneous anchor events are currently planned for Central Park in New York, and Lagos, Nigeria, and to-be-announced cities in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Serving to moderate the announcements, panel sessions, and Q&A were Bozoma Saint John (Endeavor CMO) & Isha Sesay (Journalist, Activist, and Founder, W.E. Can Lead Foundation - supporting the new generation of female leaders globally).

Leaders in music and entertainment who have already raised their hands to perform and support the campaign were announced, many of whom are long-time partners of the organization, including: Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, D'banj, Eddie Vedder, EXO, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Muse, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and more. Hosts already include Deborra-lee Furness &Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Jill Vedder, Rachel Brosnahan, Trevor Noah, andUzo Aduba, with more to be added in the coming months.

In partnership with Live Nation and Diversified Production Services (DPS), the historic 10-hour global broadcast event on September 26, 2020 spanning five continents will include a Global Citizen Festival in Lagos, Nigeria, supported by the Lagos State Government, Tunde Folawiyo, Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Vice Chair of Global Citizen Nigeria, and Access Bank.

SM Entertainment, the largest entertainment company in South Korea and Dream Maker, the leading live and tour promotion/production company in Korea, will bring Global Goal Live to Asia and it will be Executive Produced by Soo Man Lee, the Head Producer and Founder of SM Entertainment.

MGM Worldwide Television Group will oversee the global broadcast, which will be Executive Produced by Mark Burnett. More details about the Global Goal Live events - including performer line-ups and locations, broadcast information, additional events, and more - will be shared over the coming months.

Under the leadership of Teneo, Global Goal Live will be supported by a coalition of many of the world's leading corporations: Cisco, Delta Air Lines, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, and Verizon who will work together to engage additional support from the private sector. Co-chairs Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, and Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G will lead their respective sectors to step up in-kind and value chain support and investment for the SDGs. Campaign partners also include Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International; Patrice Motsepe, Founder & Chairman, Motsepe Foundation; Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC and John Sykes, President, Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia. Teneo will also lead a global effort to raise awareness and support from companies and business leaders all over the world.

Advocacy partners for Global Goal Live, include: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Education Cannot Wait, the END Fund, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council, the United Nations Population Fund, Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Uniting to CombatNTDs, the World Bank Group, Ray Chambers, World Health Organization Ambassador for Global Strategy, African Union Development Agency - NEPAD, Graca Machel Trust, the Government of Ireland, the Economic Community of West African States Commission, and the co-chairs of the UN Secretary-General's SDGs Advocates Group: President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway.

The music industry has fully galvanized its support for Global Goal Live, beginning with the impressive list of artists that was previously confirmed. At the announcement event, Michele Anthony, Universal Music Group's Executive Vice President and member of UMG's executive management board, thanked her colleague Jody Gerson, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group and member of UMG's executive management board, and detailed a broad coalition of supporters, including:

Universal Music Group (represented at the announcement by Michele Anthony ), Atlantic Records & Warner Music Group's ( Julie Greenwald ), Sony Music Entertainment, and all their respective record labels;

), Atlantic Records & Warner Music Group's ( ), Sony Music Entertainment, and all their respective record labels; The industry's key trade organizations, such as the Recording Academy , the Recording Industry Association of America , IFPI , the National Music Publishers Association , and the International Confederation of Music Publishers ;

, the , , the , and the ; Global promoter Live Nation ( Mark Campana ), whose work will span five continents;

), whose work will span five continents; Lead global technical producer Diversified Production Services ( Dan Parise ), which will oversee multiple markets;

), which will oversee multiple markets; Ken Ehrlich Productions , which will be the production partner of New York's Central Park location; and

, which will be the production partner of Central Park location; and Powerhouse talent agencies CAA ( Rob Light ), WME ( Samantha Kirby Yoh ), Paradigm Talent Agency ( Marty Diamond ), and The Artist Group ( Marsha Vlasic ) which have united to include their clients in Global Goal Live.

Starting today, people everywhere can take action by calling on world leaders to fulfill the promises they made to us all and make ending extreme poverty the possible dream. For more information visit, GlobalGoal2020.com , and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Key quote from the event from Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen - "We have ten years to end extreme poverty and tackle climate change. While we have seen significant progress, we will not be successful at our current pace. The scale of this problem - helping get 736 million people out of extreme poverty - will take everyone's participation. Our goal, to put it simply, is to engage every single person on the planet in this mission. To do so we must boldly and creatively reach global citizens where they are - in person, on television, on their phones, and online. On September 26, 2020 in partnership with Declan Kelly and the Teneo team worldwide, we will use the convening power of music and the reach of technology to broadcast the largest live cause event in history and secure commitments from policymakers and private sector leaders to help end extreme poverty, tackle climate change, and reduce inequality."

Key quote from the event from Declan Kelly - "In order to secure the $350 billion in commitments that are needed this year, we are building a coalition the likes of which the world has never seen to mobilize and engage millions of global citizens, governments, industry and individuals to redouble their efforts to achieve the Global Goals. This is a moment to stand up and be counted and I am incredibly proud to be partnering with Hugh Evans on this historic initiative. In addition to our role helping to lead the campaign, we will be working with Global Citizen, and the CEOs and companies who have already stepped up to the challenge, to bring others to the table to join us to help achieve our goal for this next critical year and beyond."

About Global Citizen: Global Citizen engages with more than 25 million advocates and activists each month. Most of them are millennials, who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Through the platform, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions - as part of a global community committed to driving lasting change. They can redeem those awards to attend Global Citizen events and experiences that take place all over the world. To date, the actions by Global Citizen's community around the world, along with their high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $40 billion that is set to affect the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information visit www.Globalcitizen.org

About Teneo: Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Their clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities.

The Firm was founded in June 2011 by Declan Kelly, Doug Band and Paul Keary and now has more than 800 employees located in 19 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please visit www.teneo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002096/GGL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995909/Global_Citizen_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/234271/teneo_holdings_logo.jpg

