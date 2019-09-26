Cynthia Telles Asserts Employees are a Critical Component to Quality Care

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Labor Day celebrations bring to mind a critical but far too often overlooked truth: One should never be too busy to take care of the people who take care of others. Dr. Cynthia Telles - Community Health Committee chair for Kaiser Permanente and director of the University of California, Los Angeles' (UCLA) Hispanic Neuropsychiatric Center of Excellence - lives and leads by this belief and calls out Labor Day as an especially appropriate time to reflect on employees' contributions and invest in understanding and improving their professional experiences. Dr. Telles has recently once again met with her staff at the UCLA Hispanic Neuropsychiatric Center of Excellence to ensure they have the support and guidance necessary to continuously provide best-in-class care to patients.

In 2018, Kaiser Permanente conducted 2,397 research studies, held 47 million doctor's office visits, and served 502,000 students and school staff through its Thriving Schools program, as reported in its 2018 Annual Report. However, none of these feats would have been possible without the dedication and commitment of Kaiser Permanente's more than 217,000 employees. "Building a healthy community takes a village and we are so proud of our village of doctors, therapists, nurses, and administrative and support staff that make a difference in the lives of our members each day," says Dr. Telles. "Just as our care teams are committed to the health of our members and patients, Kaiser Permanente as a health plan, hospital system, medical group, and employer is dedicated to supporting the careers and professional goals of our employees."

For Kaiser Permanente, supporting its employees starts with providing fulfilling careers. The integrated care organization focuses on ensuring employees see their roles as meaningful, with clarity on the path for advancement. This focus has created a cohesive and inspiring work environment, as evidenced by Kaiser Permanente being named on Glassdoor's 2018 "Best Places to Work" list. According to Dr. Cynthia Telles, "The right career opportunities are just part of the equation for cultivating and supporting a committed and effective workforce. Another key element is creating an environment where all voices can be heard and all employees are empowered to contribute."

While employees have noted the inspiration and motivation they get from work, it is also important that they are supported in their personal endeavors. Each year the organization and board recognize inspirational employees with the National David Lawrence Community Service Award. Named in honor of Dr. David M. Lawrence - former chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, and a lifelong advocate for improving community health - the award both recognizes and rewards employees who have leveraged their time and energy in service of their community and deserving nonprofits. In addition to recognition by the board of directors, the organization makes a $10,000 donation to the charity of each honoree's choosing. "Supporting our employees is just one way we make sure our Kaiser Permanente community thrives," explains Dr. Cynthia Telles. "Our employees do so much to improve care and change lives, so it's a privilege to continue to invest in the career opportunities, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and employee volunteer and recognition programs that empower them to have meaningful experiences both inside and outside the workplace."

Cynthia Telles, PhD has dedicated her professional career to expanding access to high-quality health and mental health care, especially to underserved communities. She has served on Boards of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. since April 2003, where she is also chair of the Community Health Committee. Additionally, she has chaired the boards of the California Endowment, and the California Community Foundation. For over three decades, Dr. Telles has been the director of the UCLA Spanish-Speaking Psychosocial Clinic, which provides psychiatric and psychological services to low-income Latino patients and training to mental health professionals.

