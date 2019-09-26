Petrodorado Energy Ltd.: Petrodorado Energy Announces Possible Transfer to NEX

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in the United States

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Petrodorado Energy Ltd. ("Petrodorado" or the "Company") (TSXV:PDQ) announces that it has received correspondence from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") that it does not currently meet the continued listing requirements of the TSXV and that should it fail to provide satisfactory evidence to the TSXV by October 8, 2019 that it has entered into an agreement to conclude a transaction which will allow it to meet these listing requirements, its shares will be transferred for trading on the NEX board of the TSXV. Should this occur, trading in the shares of the Company would be unaffected but would trade on the NEX board and have a slightly different ticker symbol. The Company is working diligently to try and find a transaction which will allow it to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSXV and will provide details of any such transaction in due course.

About Petrodorado

Petrodorado was formerly engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia but is currently seeking to undertake a corporate transaction. Its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and Petrodorado's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "PDQ".

For further information, please contact:

Chris Reid, President and CEO

Lynn Chapman, VP Finance and CFO

Phone: (403) 800-9240

Email: info@petrodorado.com

Website: www.petrodorado.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the possible transfer of the Company's shares to the NEX board of the TSXV for trading on that platform and the Company's objectives, goals or future plans with respect to pursuing a transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in Petrodorado's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although Petrodorado believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, Petrodorado disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Petrodorado Energy Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561212/Petrodorado-Energy-Announces-Possible-Transfer-to-NEX