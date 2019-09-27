Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that Mr. Scott Davis will be replacing Aris Morfopoulos as CFO and Secretary of the Company, effective October 1, 2019.
Mr. Morfopoulos will continue to provide services to the Company on a consulting basis.
The board of directors thanks Mr. Morfopoulos for his service and contributions to the Company over the past three years as CFO and Secretary and looks forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity.
Mr. Davis is a partner of Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm focused on providing accounting and management services for publicly-listed companies. He has over 20 years of experience in the areas of finance and accounting and has been mainly involved with publicly listed companies on the TSXV. The Company looks forward to having Mr. Davis on the team as it moves forward with its projects.
The following table provides gold values for composite intervals from the nine drill holes completed to date in 2019 at the Goldstorm Zone on the Treaty Creek Property. See the Company's press releases of July 30 and September 23, 2019.
Table 1: Gold Composite Intervals for Drill Holes GS19-40 to GS19-48
|Section
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|108+00NE
|GS19-40
|23
|350
|327
|0.443
|
|including
|81.5
|127
|45.5
|0.907
|
|GS19-41
|27.5
|353
|325
|0.589
|
|including
|47
|146
|99
|1.015
|109+00 NE
|GS19-43
|68
|561.5
|493.5
|0.566
|
|including
|141.5
|561.5
|420
|0.605
|
|including
|141.5
|197
|55.5
|1.005
|
|GS19-44
|101
|368
|267
|0.807
|
|including
|125
|275
|150
|1.065
|
|GS19-45
|44
|369.5
|325.5
|0.719
|
|including
|62
|278
|216
|0.901
|
|including
|105
|278
|173
|1.000
|
|GS19-46
|34.5
|628.5
|594
|0.510
|
|including
|175.5
|337.5
|162
|0.734
|
|including
|564
|600
|36
|1.328
|111+00 NE
|GS19-48
|97.5
|936
|838.5
|0.725
|
|including
|97.5
|426
|328.5
|1.048
|112+50NE
|GS19-42
|63.5
|843.5
|780
|0.683
|
|including
|63.5
|315.5
|252
|1.268
|
|including
|63.5
|434
|370.5
|1.095
|114+00NE
|GS19-47
|117.5
|1199
|1081.5
|0.589
|
|including
|200
|501.5
|301.5
|0.828
|
|and
|986
|1193
|207
|0.930
* All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.
* True widths of the mineralization have not been determined
* All sample sizes are a standard 1.5m saw-cut split of HQ and NQ2 diameter drill core
The following table contains diamond drill hole location data for the drill holes completed in 2019. See the accompanying plan map that shows drill hole locations and section lines.
Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Co-ordinates
|Section
|Hole ID
|Northing UTM_N83_Z9
|Easting UTM_N83_Z9
|Elev (m)
|Azimuth
(degrees)
|Inclination (degrees)
|Depth (m)
|108+00NE
|GS19-40
|6272713
|428309
|1314.8
|114
|-65
|506
|
|GS19-41
|6272712
|428309
|1314.8
|113
|-50
|449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|109+00NE
|GS19-43
|6272797
|428353
|1334.9
|114
|-75
|676
|
|GS19-44
|6272797
|428354
|1334.9
|114
|-60
|553
|
|GS19-45
|6272797
|428354
|1334.9
|115
|-47
|422
|
|GS19-46
|6272797
|428354
|1334.9
|115
|-85
|736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|111+00NE
|GS19-48
|6272977
|428421
|1370.6
|-
|-90
|1035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|112+50NE
|GS19-42
|6273082
|428546
|1365.8
|-
|-90
|917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|114+00NE
|GS19-47
|6273195
|428654
|1368.0
|-
|-90
|1199
* Co-ordinates are subject to completion of final survey readings
* Orientations are reported for the azimuth and dip of holes at their collars
QA/QC
Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.
About Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.
"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:
Catalin Kilofliski
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 604-559-8092
Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com
