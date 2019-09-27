SONDORS: Crowdfunding Campaign Leads To Successful Electric Bike Company

Start up company SONDORS becomes one of the largest electric bike companies in the U.S.

MALIBU, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / After one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns in history, SONDORS, an e-bike company, launched to become one of the largest and affordable electric bike companies worldwide. Started in February 2015 by Storm Sondors, SONDORS e-bikes are engineered, designed, and manufactured on a made-to-order basis and delivered directly to the customer.

E-bikes are classified as a bicycle. They have a small motor that assists the rider's pedal-power. This differs from the moped, scooter, or motorcycle. E-bikes have rechargeable batteries, are lighter and follow electric bicycle laws and also conform to a top speed limit of 20 miles per hour on electric power alone.

Storm Sondors saw the need for an electric bike after a knee injury. His unwillingness to pay $4000 plus for an electric bike back in 2015, led him to design an affordable, premium electric bike. SONDORS introduced the first electric bike for just under $500 in 2015. The SONDORS Original (fat tire) launched attracting worldwide attention. With over 15,850 crowdfunding backers, $6 million-plus was raised, followed by two additional multi-million dollar campaigns within one year, well over the initial first goal of $75,000. In the four years since it's beginnings, SONDORS currently one of the largest direct-to-consumer electric bike designers and distributors in the United States, with sales in 42 countries worldwide.

SONDORS growing popularity and success continues because SONDORS electric bikes are engineered from the ground up. They use a unique manufacturing process that includes the meticulous fabrication of premium SONDORS components, coupled with strenuous product testing. SONDORS currently sells eight different, affordable models of electric bikes, including their best seller SONDORS Fold X starting at $1,499. A fat tire version designed with a 500-watt motor, foldable, forged aluminum frame, and integrated lithium-ion battery.

Currently, there are over 40,000 SONDORS owners worldwide. SONDORS Electric Bike is based in Malibu, California. For more information on SONDORS, or to purchase a made-to-order electric bike, please go to: https://sondors.com/

For more information about SONDORS, contact the company here:



SONDORS

Anthea G

(310) 744-6562

anthea@sondors.com

SOURCE: SONDORS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561239/Crowdfunding-Campaign-Leads-To-Successful-Electric-Bike-Company