TOKYO, Sept 27, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2019 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's total domestic production volume in August 2019 increased 16.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in August 2019]CX-5: 26,805 units (up 0.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 16,485 units (up 79.0%)CX-3: 7,220 units (down 27.1%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in August 2019 decreased 5.7% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in August 2019]MAZDA3: 11,768 units (down 21.6% year on year)MAZDA2: 11,125 units (up 14.8%)MAZDA6: 6,260 units (up 68.5%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in August 2019 decreased 6.3% year on year, reflecting decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (down 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.6 points year on year) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.5 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in August 2019]MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 4,009 units (up 299.3% year on year)CX-5: 2,052 units (down 2.5%)MAZDA2 (Demio): 1,805 units (down 55.0%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in August 2019 increased +12.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in August 2019]CX-5: 27,070 units (up 10.6% year on year)MAZDA3: 12,114 units (up 26.3%)CX-3: 6,771 units (up 32.8%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in August 2019 decreased 10.7% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in August 2019]CX-5: 37,252 units (up 1.2% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 27,783 units (down 15.8%)CX-3: 10,498 units (down 22.0%)