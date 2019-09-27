myDevices surpasses over 250 IoT deployments in the past six months

myDevices announced that it had reached 250 customers deploying Internet of Things solutions in the past six months.

myDevices enables all companies, System Integrators and Network Operators to design and implement their own IoT business.

Large global companies in food service, hospitality, healthcare or industry have been deploying IoT solutions through the myDevices platform to provide concrete answers to their problems in the areas of temperature monitoring, energy management, waste management, compliance, safety, asset condition monitoring, asset tracking and many more.

These past four years, myDevices has been developing its vision to simplify the world of the Internet of Things. With over 400 IoT devices from more than 175 manufacturers on a single IoT platform independently of the IoT network (Lora, Sigfox, 5G,…), myDevices enables endless customization of IoT solutions powerful, simple to deploy and at a much lower price than existing solutions.

Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova (Paris:CLA) stated: "After years of investment dedicated to IoT technologies (hardware, telecom network, software), Internet of Things is reaching a stage where the convergence and maturity of all these technologies are beginning to materialize and allow the emergence of this gigantic market. With the growth of its customer portfolio and the development of new solutions, myDevices is more than ever well positioned to accelerate its growth and become a key player in the IoT market

myDevices will be present at the IBS Trade Fair Intelligent Building Systems

to be held at the Paris-Porte deVersailles Convention Hall, October 2 3, 2019.

Next Claranova group events:



2018-2019 annual results: October 1, 2019

General Shareholders' Meeting: November 28, 2019

About Claranova:

A truly global Internet and mobile player, Claranova reported a revenue of €262 million in 2018-2019, generated over 90% internationally. Claranova has focused since its creation on four specific areas of expertise: understanding major technology domains; ability to define a strategic vision around innovative concepts; implementing innovative business models; and finally strong global execution capacity at all levels of the Company, including research and development, digital marketing, sales, partnerships and finance. Its businesses are:

Internet segment: a specialist in monetizing Internet traffic. Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible;

Mobile segment: a world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its PlanetArt FreePrints and Photobook apps the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

IoT segment: a global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions ("IoT in a Box") to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

