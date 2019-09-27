On September 26, 2019, Wifog Holding AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company does not, at this point, fulfil the applicable admission requirements as set out in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and that the Exchange has initiated a process for removal of the Issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if circumstances justifying the removal of the Issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to 6.2.2(a). With reference to what is stated above, the Exchange has decided that the shares in Wifog Holding AB (WIFOG, ISIN code SE0007614772, order book ID 067911) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.