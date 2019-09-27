Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2019

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
Frankfurt
27.09.19
08:01 Uhr
0,146 Euro
+0,010
+7,20 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
27.09.2019 | 08:04
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2019 Annual General Meeting details

PR Newswire

London, September 27

AIM and Media Release

27 September 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
2019 Annual General Meeting details

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Perth time) on Friday, 22 November 2019 at Quest West Perth, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia (2019 AGM).

At the 2019 AGM, items of business will include the election of directors. In accordance with Base Resources' constitution, Mr Malcolm Macpherson and Mr Colin Bwye will retire and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election.

Further information relating to the 2019 AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum to be released to ASX and sent to shareholders in late October 2019.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

ABOUT BASE RESOURCES

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


