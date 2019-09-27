Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has completed the acquisition of its partner's stake in Taixing Sunke Chemicals, its joint venture manufacturing acrylic monomers in China, and now becomes the sole shareholder of the company. With this transaction, which has approximately €70 million impact on the net debt, the Group will support the growth of its customers in Asia and benefit from greater flexibility to run this business in a region which accounts for more than 50% of the global acrylic acid demand.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005875/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sophie Fouillat +33 1 49 00 86 37 sophie.fouillat@arkema.com

Arie Taïeb +33 1 49 00 72 07 arie.taieb@arkema.com

Béatrice Zilm +33 1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com



MEDIA

Gilles Galinier +33 1 49 00 70 07 gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht +33 1 49 00 88 41 veronique.obrecht@arkema.com