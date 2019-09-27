Stockholm, September 27, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Lipidor AB's shares (short name: LIPI) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Lipidor belongs to the health care sector and is the 42nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Lipidor is a Swedish research and development company with a pipeline of pharmaceutical development projects in preclinical and clinical phases. The Company develops topical medical products for the treatment of diseases such as psoriasis, bacterial skin infections and atopic dermatitis by reformulation of proven pharmaceutical substances. Lipidor was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "The start of trading at Nasdaq First North Growth Market is an important milestone on our journey to develop Lipidor into a leading topical medical product provider," said Ola Holmlund, CEO of Lipidor. "Our technology has many applications and we hope that the listing will make us an even more attractive partner for distributors and licensees as well as pharma companies looking for improved formulations of topical products." "We welcome Lipidor to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Lipidor joins our strong health care sector and we look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a Nasdaq listed company." Lipidor AB has appointed Corpura Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com