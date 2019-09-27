Regulatory News:

As the first French industrial group to use crowdfunding, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) intends to use this system of pre-selling products/concepts manufactured in limited quantities to test the appetite of consumers before potentially proceeding with a more widespread sales launch. Groupe SEB, world reference in small domestic equipment, is launching its first crowdfunding campaign on the Indiegogo platform.

The products concerned fulfill the following criteria: new segment, niche market...

This new participatory approach, which complements the Group's "standard" innovation processes, allows Groupe SEB to reach consumers worldwide more directly and encourage their support, collect their comments and rapidly obtain validation of the innovation.

The Group's first crowdfunding campaign involves "Just My Mug", an innovation which allows you to heat the contents of a cup (tea, milk, etc.) using an induction plate and a heat conducting plunger connected to the base via Bluetooth. The advantages fulfill consumer demands perfectly: energy and water savings, convenience, design, etc.

Firstly, a pre-campaign will be launched via a website and social networks to inform as many people as possible about the launch of the campaign on Indiegogo. The first 200 contributors will be able to pre-purchase the product at a preferential price.

"Our aim with this first crowdfunding campaign is straightforward. We want to be able to fulfill the expectations of our consumers more successfully and more rapidly by offering them access to our innovations as soon as possible and allowing them to test and respond to these innovations so that we can adjust them as necessary. To achieve this, we need to be in direct contact with our consumers and work in a flexible way so that we can listen to their comments and respond to their needs," said Jean-Louis Compeau, SEBLab Manager.

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6.8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

