Northbaze Group AB: JAYS release its first speakers

Swedish lifestyle and audio product developer JAYS proudly introduce its first speakers since the merge with CLINT Digital earlier this year. The first speakers released are the portable Bluetooth speakers, Jays s-Go One and Three.



Since the merge with Clint Digital earlier this year, the development team at former CLINT haven't been sleeping much. "We are very proud to finally be able to introduce JAYS first speakers. It is many hours of hard work invested in the new speaker line-up and we are of course very happy to finally be able to introduce them to the market", says René Larsen, CPO at Jays speakers.



The design is made clean, simple, and functional to fit JAYS Swedish design and heritage. Both speakers in the new s-Go line-up has ten hours of playtime and six months on standby on a single charge. The shape of the two products are made different. "The s-Go One is made slim to be easy to carry with you while the s-Go Three is made compact in a round shape in order to deliver an impressive 360-sound. Both speakers have a mic and can be used for handsfree calls. The sound has been fine-tuned to make them match the Jays signature sound-profile" René Larsen continues.



The s-Go series are the first speakers in Jays new speaker category. "We have a long history and are experts on portable sound wrapped up in clean Swedish Design. For many years' customers have been asking us to make speakers. We are now finally able to do so which is a milestone and very exciting" Henrik Anderson, CEO at Northbaze Group says.

The s-Go One and Three will be available in concrete white and graphite black. They will available in store by beginning October. For more product details please visit www.jaysheadphones.com





s-Go One MSRP s-Go Three MSRP



SEK 799 SEK 999

USD 79 USD 99

EUR 79 EUR 99

GBP 69 GBP 89





For further information, please contact:

Henrik Andersson, CEO

Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55

Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com

About Northbaze Group AB (Publ).

Northbaze Group is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Jays brand was founded in 2006 with a vision that everyone should have the opportunity to experience great sound and designs. The Group develop, design, producing and promotes own brand and products within "Audio & Sound" and "Smart Mobility" for chosen markets globally and online. The developed product range is marketed under brands such as Jays Headphones, Jays Speakers, Clint Audio, Clint Digital, Krusell, Pagalli, Walk on Water and KAVAJ. The Group also develops and manufactures products for other reputable brands on an OEM basis. Northbaze Group currently operates in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, and in Thailand, where its 100% owned production facility is located.

Within "Audio & Sound" division, where Jays Headphones includes, the group acquired in 2019 the Danish award-winning audio bran Clint Digital in purpose to expand into the Smart Speaker area. The Group has in 2018 expanded into the "Smart Mobility" vertical with the acquisition of KRUSELL AB with a brand legacy of designing and manufacturing high-quality mobile accessories since 1991 with a strong dedication and Nordic appeal in this area. The German e-commerce company, KAVAJ was acquired and integrated in the Group during April 2019 in purpose to strengthen the Group's online presence through primarily Amazon and other online marketplaces.

In 2017 Northbaze Group announced the new Group strategy, a strong organic growth with profitability in combination with acquisition-driven growth within the audio segment and other close related verticals within consumer electronics such as smart-connectivity and mobile products. The Northbaze Group has a strategy plan to make several acquisitions coming years with the objective to diversify and create a strong company group with a focus on long-term profitable growth.

Northbaze Group's long-term financial targets is to have annual growth in net sales of 20 percent with a profit of minimum 10 percent EBITDA margin and an equity ratio (solidity) over 30 percent. The Group has as target to increase the sales within B2C as well as online with approximately 10% per year, during the three upcoming years, and at the same time the offer's though retail will be strengthened. The company does not publish forecasts and will not present updated detailed forecasts to the market.

Northbaze Group AB (publ) is a public company listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB with email-address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone +46 8 121 576 90.