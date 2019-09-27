JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Supervisory Council issues dividend recommendation 27-Sep-2019 / 08:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB Supervisory Council issues dividend recommendation VTB Supervisory Council recommends the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (the EGM) of VTB Bank to pass a resolution to pay dividends on Type 1 preference shares in the amount of RUB 0.000176672679543876 per 1 share with a nominal value of RUB 0.01. VTB Supervisory Council recommended to determine the following dividend payment procedure: dividends to be paid in cash, with the amount of dividends accrued per one shareholder of VTB Bank (PJSC) - owner of one preference share of Type 1, to be calculated with the accuracy of one kopeck and subject to rounding. VTB Supervisory Council recommended the EGM of the Bank to pass a resolution to set 14 November 2019 as the cut-off date for dividend payment eligibility. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 21567 EQS News ID: 881409 End of Announcement EQS News Service

