Versus adds media expert Tucker, Executive Director of the UCLA Center for the Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment and Sports

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") is proud to announce the appointment of Jay Tucker, Executive Director of UCLA's Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment and Sports (MEMES), to the Versus advisory board.

Mr. Tucker is an expert in the confluence of technology, telecommunications, and interactive media. As the Executive director of the MEMES center at UCLA and as the former director of the Institute for Communications Technology Management (CTM) at the USC Marshall School of Business, Jay has worked with experts and C-level executives at Intel, Disney, Verizon, and more of the world's largest media companies to research, describe, and explain trends across interactive media so that industry leaders can benefit from the latest data and make informed decisions.

In his role as advisor to the Versus board of directors, Mr. Tucker will consult on strategy and business development, particularly as it relates to key players in gaming, interactive media, and telecommunications.

"We are very excited to work with Jay. He is a tremendously connected and thoughtful leader in digital media. He understands the impact of our work and how it can have a massive impact across games, streaming media, live events, and sports," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "We couldn't be happier to have Jay on our team."

"Versus represents an incredible opportunity. Right now, we are experiencing an age of personalization - where streamed entertainment and mobile devices have radically changed the relationship between consumers and brands," said Jay Tucker, "I'm thrilled to work with Versus as it charts a path forward in this environment."

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,600,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.375 for a period of five years from the date of grant, and subject to vesting terms.

About Jay Tucker

Jay Tucker is the Executive Director of UCLA's Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment and Sports (MEMES), Tucker is responsible for the center's vision, thought leadership, educational offerings and major events, including the annual PULSE conference and the MEMES Media, Entertainment and Sports Summer Institute.

Previously, Tucker handled marketing and programs at the Institute for Communication Technology Management (CTM) at USC's Marshall School of Business. He founded Silicon Beach @USC, partnered with executives at OgilvyRED to relaunch their Verge Summit, and partnered with Variety magazine to launch the first-ever big data conference alongside PwC. Tucker also managed the Advanced Management Program, CTM's executive education course focused on leadership for the digital age

Tucker holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, an M.A. in instructional and learning technologies from Columbia University, and a dual bachelor's degree from Stanford University in political science and African and Afro-American studies. He resides in Santa Monica, California.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

