JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Vadim Kulik elected Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank 27-Sep-2019 / 08:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Vadim Kulik elected Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank On 26 September, the Supervisory Council of VTB Bank passed a resolution to elect Vadim Kulik as Deputy President - Chairman of the Management Board. His appointment will become effective upon approval by the Central Bank of Russia. In this position, Mr Kulik will oversee IT, Risk Management, Operational Support, as well as Data Analysis and Modelling. President and Chairman of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin said that the appointment of Vadim Kulik will contribute to further advancing of VTB Group's strategic priorities. Biography Vadim Kulik was born on 14 August 1972. He graduated from Dmitry Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia and Plekhanov Russian University of Economics with a major in finance and credit. He started his professional career in 1995 working as an economist at Imperial Bank. Between 1998 and 2004, he held senior positions at Probiznesbank, and joined VTB24 in 2004 as Senior Vice President - Director of Risk Analysis Department. By 2008 he was promoted to the position of Senior Vice-President - Director of Lending and Risks Department. Between 2008 and 2017, Mr Kulik worked at Sberbank, where he moved up the ranks from being Head of the Directorate for creating a centralised lending back-office for retail customers to Deputy Executive Board Chairman in charge of Technology and Risk units. Later he took the position of First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Otkritie, and worked as Deputy Board Chairman at Gazprombank between 2017 and 2019, where he was in charge of information technology, risks and operations. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 21568 EQS News ID: 881411 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2019 02:54 ET (06:54 GMT)