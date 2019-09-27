The following information is based on a press release from Bakkafrost P/f (Bakkafrost) published on September 27, 2019. The board of Bakkafrost has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for October 18, 2019 approves a subsequent offering of up to 1 000 000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date is today, September 27, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Bakkafrost (BAKKA). The option and forward/future contracts in BAKKA are suspended for trading on September 27, 2019. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739891