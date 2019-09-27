Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2019

WKN: 853510 ISIN: JP3633400001 Ticker-Symbol: TOM 
Tradegate
27.09.19
10:05 Uhr
62,13 Euro
-0,62
-0,99 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
62,29
62,82
10:28
62,01
62,54
10:27
Firmen im Artikel
SUBARU
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUBARU CORPORATION26,350+1,66 %
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION62,13-0,99 %