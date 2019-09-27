Den 16 januari 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB ("Oasmia") med hänvisning till att ägare till minst en tiondel av samtliga aktier i bolaget begärt att en extra bolagsstämma skulle sammankallas för att behandla fråga om val av styrelse, och därvid föreslagit att en helt ny styrelse skulle utses. Den 19 mars 2019 offentliggjorde Oasmia en kommuniké från extra bolagsstämma med information om att en ny styrelse utsetts i bolaget. Den tidigare grunden för observationsnoteringen av bolagets aktier upphörde därmed. Den 21 mars 2019 offentliggjorde Oasmia ett pressmeddelande med information om att det inlett en genomlysning av bolaget ur flera aspekter, och att resultatet av dessa granskningar och åtgärder skulle komma att redovisas och rapporteras till marknaden löpande. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutade Nasdaq Stockholm den 21 mars 2019 att uppdatera observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Oasmia med hänvisning till en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittenten och priset på det noterade värdepappret. Den 18 september 2019 offentliggjorde Oasmia en rapport över en särskild utredning av ansvarsfrågor, genomförd i syfte att bistå kommande årsstämma i bolaget med beslutsunderlag i frågan om ansvarsfrihet för Oasmias styrelseledamöter och verkställande direktörer för det räkenskapsår som avslutades den 30 april 2019. Igår, den 26 september 2019, offentliggjorde Oasmia en kommuniké från dess årsstämma med information om av bolagsstämman fattade beslut bl.a. i frågan om ansvarsfrihet. Med anledning av ovanstående har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OASM, ISIN-kod SE0000722365, orderboks-ID 76461) ska tas bort. On January 16, 2019, the shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB ("Oasmia") were given observation status with reference to owners of more than one-tenth of all the shares in the company having demanded that an extraordinary general meeting be convened to address the matter of election of a new board of directors of the company, and thereby having suggested that an altogether new board of directors be appointed. On March 19, 2019, Oasmia published a bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting with information that a new board of directors of the company had been appointed. The previous basis for the observation status thereby ceased. On March 21, 2019, Oasmia published a press release with information that the company has started a review of its business and proceedings in several aspects, and that the results of this review would be reported to the shareholders and other stakeholders as they would arise. In light of the above, Nasdaq Stockholm on March 21, 2019, decided to update the observation status for the shares in Oasmia with reference to substantial uncertainty regarding the company and the pricing of its listed financial instruments. On September 18, 2019, Oasmia published a report on a special investigation of liability issues, conducted to provide the forthcoming annual general meeting of the shareholders of Oasmia with documentation for resolutions on the matter of discharge from liability for the company's board of directors and chief executive officers for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019. Yesterday, September 26, 2019, Oasmia published a bulletin from its annual general meeting with information about the meeting's resolutions on, inter alia, the matter of discharge from liability for the company's board of directors and chief executive officers. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OASM, ISIN code SE0000722365, order book ID 76461) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog eller Karin Ydén, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.