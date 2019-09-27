Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $23bn Hypertension Drugs Market

Global Hypertension Drugs Market 2019-2029

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs), Diuretics, Fixed-dose Combinations (FDCs)

The global hypertension drugs market is estimated to have reached $24.7bn in 2018 and is expected to reach the market value of $19.3bn by 2029 with a CAGR of -2.3% from 2019 to 2029.

• Global Hypertension Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Revenue forecasts for the Hypertension Drugs by Class of Drug from 2019-2029:

• Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs): further broken down into revenue forecast of Atacand, Avapro, Diovan, Cozaar, Benicar, Entresto, Micardis, Azilva, Candesartan

• Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor: further broken down into revenue forecast of Tritace

• Beta-Blockers: further broken down into revenue forecast of Seloken/Toprol-XL, Coreg CR, Concor

• Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs): further broken down into revenue forecast of Norvasc, Plendil, Adalat, Amlodin

• Diuretics

• Fixed-dose Combinations (FDC): further broken down into revenue forecast of Azor, Tribenzor, Exforge, Tekturna HCT, others

• Revenue forecasts for the leading PAH drugs from 2019-2029:

• Tacleer

• Uptravi

• Opsumit

• Letairis

• Adcirca

• Revatio

• Adempas

• Veletri

• Oremitram

• Tyvaso

• Remodulin

• Revenue forecasts for the Hypertension Drugs by Regional and National Market from 2019-2029:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

• Russia

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia

• Brazil

• South Africa

• Rest of the World

leading companies of the hypertension drugs market:

• Actelion

• AstraZeneca

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Daiichi Sankyo

• Johnson & Johnson Company

• Merck & Co.

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Sanofi Aventis

• United Therapeutics

• Analysis of the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the global hypertension drugs market

Companies covered in the report include:

Actelion Ltd.

Alcon

AstraZeneca

Aventis

Bayer Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

CMS

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Elf Aquitaine

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Hoechst and Rhone -Poulenc

Innovative Medicines

Ivax

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Labaz

Lek Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.

Mylan Pharma

Novartis

Pfizer

R&D NewCo

Sanis Health, Inc.

Sankyo

Sanofi-Aventis

Sanofi-Synthelabo

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

United Therapeutics

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Zeneca Group PLC



American Heart Association

Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute

US National Institute of Health

World Health Organization

World Heart Federation

