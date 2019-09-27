Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $23bn Hypertension Drugs Market

Global Hypertension Drugs Market 2019-2029
LONDON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs), Diuretics, Fixed-dose Combinations (FDCs)
The global hypertension drugs market is estimated to have reached $24.7bn in 2018 and is expected to reach the market value of $19.3bn by 2029 with a CAGR of -2.3% from 2019 to 2029.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 146-page report you will receive 118 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 146-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the hypertension drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-hypertension-drugs-market-2019-2029/download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Hypertension Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Revenue forecasts for the Hypertension Drugs by Class of Drug from 2019-2029:
• Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs): further broken down into revenue forecast of Atacand, Avapro, Diovan, Cozaar, Benicar, Entresto, Micardis, Azilva, Candesartan
• Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor: further broken down into revenue forecast of Tritace
• Beta-Blockers: further broken down into revenue forecast of Seloken/Toprol-XL, Coreg CR, Concor
• Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs): further broken down into revenue forecast of Norvasc, Plendil, Adalat, Amlodin
• Diuretics
• Fixed-dose Combinations (FDC): further broken down into revenue forecast of Azor, Tribenzor, Exforge, Tekturna HCT, others
• Revenue forecasts for the leading PAH drugs from 2019-2029:
• Tacleer
• Uptravi
• Opsumit
• Letairis
• Adcirca
• Revatio
• Adempas
• Veletri
• Oremitram
• Tyvaso
• Remodulin
• Revenue forecasts for the Hypertension Drugs by Regional and National Market from 2019-2029:
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Russia
• Japan
• China
• India
• Rest of Asia
• Brazil
• South Africa
• Rest of the World
• Profiles and discussion on the leading companies of the hypertension drugs market:
• Actelion
• AstraZeneca
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
• Daiichi Sankyo
• Johnson & Johnson Company
• Merck & Co.
• Novartis
• Pfizer
• Sanofi Aventis
• United Therapeutics
• Analysis of the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the global hypertension drugs market
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-hypertension-drugs-market-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Actelion Ltd.
Alcon
AstraZeneca
Aventis
Bayer Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim
CMS
Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.
Elf Aquitaine
Eli Lilly
GlaxoSmithKline
Hoechst and Rhone -Poulenc
Innovative Medicines
Ivax
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
Labaz
Lek Pharmaceuticals
Merck & Co.
Mylan Pharma
Novartis
Pfizer
R&D NewCo
Sanis Health, Inc.
Sankyo
Sanofi-Aventis
Sanofi-Synthelabo
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Teva Pharmaceuticals
United Therapeutics
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Zeneca Group PLC
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
American Heart Association
Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India
The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
US National Institute of Health
World Health Organization
World Heart Federation
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Generic Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Forecast 2019-2029
Indian Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Angioplasty Balloons Market 2019-2029
Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market 2019-2029
Pharma Leader Series: Top Generic Drug Producers Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Defibrillators Market Forecast 2019-2029
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg