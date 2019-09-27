Prime minister Su Tseng-chang announced the ambition and said the new solar plan for 2019-20 will bring investment and business opportunities of around US$7.5 billion.Taiwanese prime minister Su Tseng-chang announced at yesterday's cabinet meeting the government expects around 3.7 GW of new solar generation capacity before 2021. The ramped up deployment is being planned under a two-year Solar PV Promotion Plan for this year and next which is an extension of the 2017-2018 strategy launched in 2016. "The plan calls for increasing solar energy's contribution to the nation's generating capacity ...

