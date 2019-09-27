The global dermal curettes marketsize is poised to grow by USD 5.42 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising incidence of skin diseases. Also, the increasing healthcare expenditure is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Dermal curettes are used to treat various skin diseases, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, warts, pyogenic granulomas, seborrheic keratoses, molluscum contagiosum, and acne. Dermal curettes are made of stainless steel and comprise of beveled cutting edges to scrape off skin lesions and abnormal growths on the skin. Stainless steel not only improves the durability, aesthetic appeal, and reliability of the devices but also ensures the enhancement of the cutting ability. Therefore, dermal curettes are easier to use when compared with other traditional products. Also, the rising acceptance of MI cosmetic therapies due to the increasing frequency of skin problems, such as lesions, acne, acne scars, and benign skin neoplasm, is expected to accelerate the expansion of the global dermal curettes market in the future.

Furthermore, countries across the world are increasing their spending on healthcare, with most of the expenses being borne by the public. This increase in healthcare spending will positively drive improvements in healthcare infrastructure and accessibility of patients to medical facilities. Improved infrastructure attracts high investments and leads to a rise in the adoption of medical devices to serve patients. Thus, such factors are expected to augment the demand for medical devices, including dermal curettes, which will facilitate the growth of the global dermal curettes market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Delasco

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Kai Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Novo Surgical Inc.

Robbins Instruments Inc.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Teleflex Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Dermal Curettes Market can be broadly categorized into the following type segment:

Reusable dermal curettes

Disposable dermal curettes

Key Regions for the Dermal Curettes Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

