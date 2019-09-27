Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TPP024 ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Ticker-Symbol: TIM 
Xetra
26.09.19
17:35 Uhr
17,020 Euro
-0,100
-0,58 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEAL NETWORK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEAL NETWORK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,060
17,220
12:27
17,060
17,320
12:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZEAL NETWORK
ZEAL NETWORK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZEAL NETWORK SE17,020-0,58 %