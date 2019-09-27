- The release is for the EU, Turkey, and Russian regions, making the title available in almost all regions across the globe

Gravity Interactive, Inc., a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) which is a leading global game company, announced that they will be launching the mobile game Ragnarok M: Eternal Love for the European region.

Gravity Interactive, a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) will launch the mobile MMORPG game Ragnarok M: Eternal Love for the European region on October 16. The game will be playable in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Turkish. Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is the mobile version of the popular PC online game Ragnarok Online, which has been in service for 17 years since 2002 and is currently available in over 83 regions across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The date of official release has been scheduled for October 16th with the CBT beginning on the 10th of October.

Gravity has previously announced its plans to launch Ragnarok M: Eternal Love for the European Region during the presentation in the Korea Pavilion at Gamescom held in August. The announcement sparked attention of users around the globe, which immediately pushed the pre-registrations to around 770,000.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is the mobile version of the popular PC online game 'Ragnarok Online,' which has been in service for 17 years since 2002 and is currently available in over 83 regions across the globe.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love was first launched in 2017 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Then in 2018 it was launched in South Korea and Southeast Asia. In 2019, the game was launched in the Americas and Japan. As of September 2019, the game has been downloaded over 27 million times and has been a huge hit.

For more information on Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, please visit https://romeleu.com/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Gravity was established in April 2000, during the early stages of the Korean online game industry. Gravity is the only Korean game company to be registered on the NASDAQ. Gravity has a wide range of genres of games based on Ragnarok IP, including Ragnarok Online and Mobile Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, as of which has the one of the largest user bases in the world.

