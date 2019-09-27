Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
27.09.19
08:08 Uhr
29,650 Euro
-0,150
-0,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
27.09.2019 | 12:01
(77 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, September 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:27 September 2019

Name of applicant:Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:28 March 2019To:26 September 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,692,477
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):585,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,107,477

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913

© 2019 PR Newswire