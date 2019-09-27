Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's industry-leading crane solutions to play pivotal role in terminal expansion at IPM Altamira, Mexico

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 AT 1 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract to supply Infraestructura Portuaria Mexicana (IPM) with two ship-to-shore (STS) and three rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for the IPM Altamira terminal. The order, which also includes Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions for the RTGs, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake with handover scheduled to be completed during Q1 of 2021.



The IPM Altamira terminal is located on the Gulf of Mexico, in the state of Tamaulipas. The terminal's current equipment fleet already includes one Kalmar STS crane, eight Kalmar RTGs and a variety of Kalmar mobile equipment such as terminal tractors and forklifts.



The Kalmar STS cranes will be Super Post-Panamax size with an outreach of 21 container rows and have twin-lift capability with a capacity of 65 tonnes under the spreader.



The three new Kalmar RTG cranes delivered to IPM can handle 6+1 wide with 1-over-6 high stacking and a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes. The cranes will be fitted with the Kalmar SmartRail automated gantry steering system with Container Position Indication (CPI), which automatically controls the gantry on the travel path and feeds the container position information to the Terminal Operating System (TOS), improving operational efficiency. Kalmar SmartFleet remote monitoring allows the terminal to manage, troubleshoot and analyse the status, productivity and maintenance needs of the equipment. Both the STS and RTG cranes will be delivered together in one combined shipment.



Salvador Sánchez, General Manager, IPM: "We have relied on Kalmar quay cranes, yard cranes and mobile equipment for many years, so we are delighted to continue our productive relationship as we invest in the future of our terminal. Kalmar has been deeply involved right from the start of this project, working closely with us to specify the equipment and ensure that it meets both our high standards and all relevant European quality standards."



Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: "We are very pleased to have been selected to support IPM with its ambitious growth plans for the Altamira terminal. This order demonstrates the confidence customers in Latin America have in our STS and RTG solutions, as well as showing our commitment to helping customers to develop their businesses and achieve their performance and productivity targets."





