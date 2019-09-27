CaniBrands: 12-Time Medalist, NY Times Best-Selling Author, and Global Wellness Ambassador for Canibrands CBD Company, Dara Torres, Will Go Live on Facebook With Elite Sports Trainer & Director of Sport Science for Canibrands, Andy O'Brien, to Answer Ques

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 /

What: Tune into Facebook Live 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. EST) this Sunday for an engaging and informative conversation on CBD & Wellness between CaniBrands Global Wellness Ambassador Dara Torres and elite sport trainer, Andy O'Brien. Viewers can submit their questions LIVE or in advance on the Facebook Event Page. This live event is the highlight of the five-day social media campaign launched in honor of National Women's Health and Fitness Day.

Who: Dara Torres, the most medaled female US Olympian of all time, and new Global Wellness Ambassador for the CBD products company CaniBrands. She is a champion swimmer, 12-time medalist and iconic fitness advocate for women and moms globally. Dara believes CBD (Cannabidiol) is a pathway to a better lifestyle and fitness performance in your 40s, 50s and beyond. As the Global Wellness Ambassador for CaniBrands, she is dedicated to helping educate and empower people to explore natural, plant-based alternatives for health and wellness.

Andy O'Brien, Elite Sport Trainer and Director of Sport Science for CaniBrands. He is the Director of Sport Science & Performance for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is also the Strength & Conditioning Coach and Sport Scientist, known for his work with several of the world's top athletes across different sports, including NHL stars Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Nathan MacKinnon and Taylor Hall.

When:

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

1 p.m. (PST)

4 p.m. (EST)

Where:

The event will be hosted on Dara's official Facebook page.

Media Contact:

Karim Marier, karim@marigoldpr.com, +1 (514)-706-0113

SOURCE: CaniBrands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561246/12-Time-Medalist-NY-Times-Best-Selling-Author-and-Global-Wellness-Ambassador-for-Canibrands-CBD-Company-Dara-Torres-Will-Go-Live-on-Facebook-With-Elite-Sports-Trainer-Director-of-Sport-Science-for-Canibrands-Andy-OBrien-to-Answer-Questions-on