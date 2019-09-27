First Sentinel Plc - Half Year Results

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.







First Sentinel plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2019



First Sentinel is pleased to announce its interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2019.



The interim accounts are set out below and a copy is available on the Company's website, www.first-sentinel.com.



First Sentinel PLC

Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019

The Chairman's Report

I am delighted to present the results for First Sentinel plc, for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Group raised £1,210,545 to complete the £4m fundraise under its NEX listed bond, the proceeds of which were used to finance the invoice purchasing activities of our subsidiary in Australia, Perennial Enterprise PTY Ltd. The business in Australia continues to progress well and First Sentinel plc voluntarily redeemed £550k of Bonds from investors after the period end which remain available for new investors. During the period, First Sentinel plc also set up Capable Finance Limited as a 50.01% subsidiary to focus on UK supply chain finance activities. The Group raised £0.8m shortly after the period end under a £7m Euronext listed bond to finance these activities and, additionally raised £309,000 in equity for investment and working capital purposes. The loss of £137,000 for the period demonstrates that the business still needs to attract some scale and the directors believe that the progress made to date will position the group for further growth.

Outlook

The Six months to 30 June 2019 has continued to be a very successful period for First Sentinel. The success of the fund raising, investments made and the establishment of supply chain finance operations in the UK has positioned the Group very well for the next stage of its development. Our short-term strategy remains at increasing value by providing growth capital for public and private company investments and, in particular, by significantly growing the invoice purchasing activities in Australia and the supply chain finance operations in the UK. The Directors are very optimistic about the Group's growth potential and we look to the future with significant confidence.







Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income







Notes 6 months Ended

30 June

2019

Unaudited 6 months Ended

30 June

2018

Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2018

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 710 963 1,453 Cost of sales (185) (403) (503) Gross profit 525 560 950 Administrative expenses 4 (591) (515) (1,381) Other Income/ (Losses) 21 (68) 134 Operating profit / (loss) (45) (23) (297) Finance Costs (326) (23) (611) Finance Income 257 - 298 Profit / (loss) on ordinary activities before taxation (114) (46) (610) Tax on loss on ordinary activities (24) (53) (90) Profit / (loss) after taxation (137) (99) (700) Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period (137) (99) (700) Profit / (loss) and total comprehensive attributable the owners of the company (137) (99) (793) Non-controlling interests - - 93 (137) (99) (700) Basic and diluted Profit / (loss) per share (expressed in pence per share) 5 (0.90p) (0.71p) (4.71p)







Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Share Capital Share Premium Accumulated Deficit Share Based Payment Non-Controlling interest Foreign Exchange Difference Total Equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 30 June 2018 151 1,444 (310) 13 (43) (11) 1,244 Issue of shares 1 - - - - - 1 Cost of issue of shares - 5 - - - - 5 Share based payment Reserve - - - 13 - - 13 Non-controlling interest - - - - 152 - (68) Foreign Exchange Difference - - - - - (100) 120 Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period - - (644) - - - (644) Balance at 31 December 2018 152 1,449 (954) 26 109 (111) 671 Issue of shares - - - - - - - Share issue costs - - - - - - - Non-Controlling Interest - - - - 45 - 45 Foreign Exchange Difference - - - - - (2) (2) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period - - (138) - - - (138) Balance at 30 June 2019 152 1,449 (1,092) 26 154 (113) 576

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

Share premium is the amount subscribed for shares in excess of nominal value.

Accumulated deficit represents the cumulative loss of the Group attributable to equity shareholders.







Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position



Notes 6 months Ended

30 June

2019

Unaudited 6 months Ended

30 June

2018

Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2018

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Intangible Asset 51 145 51 Property, Plant & equipment 79 5 24 Goodwill 88 88 Total non-Current Assets 218 150 163 Current assets Trade Receivables 5,112 2,997 4,279 Other Receivables 9 203 - Other investment - 50 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6 662 1,003 584 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,790 805 826 Total Current Assets 7,573 5,058 5,689 Total Assets 7,791 5,208 5,852 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 7 152 151 152 Share Premium 7 1,449 1,444 1,449 Share based payment reserve 26 13 26 Non-controlling interest 154 (43) 109 FX Reserve (113) (11) (111) Accumulated deficit (1,092) (310) (954) Total Equity 576 1,244 671 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 1,383 7 252 Accruals 31 36 34 Directors Loan 38 67 57 Tax and other social security - 110 110 Borrowings - - - Other Payables 76 212 6 Total Current Liabilities 1,528 432 459 Non-current Liabilities Borrowings 5,687 3,532 4,722 Total non-current Liabilities 5,687 3,532 4,722 Total Liabilities 7,215 3,964 5,181 Total Equity and Liabilities 7,791 5,208 5,852







Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement







Notes 6 months Ended

30 June

2019

Unaudited 6 Months Ended

30 June 2018

Unaudited Year ended

31 December 2018

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit/(loss) (45) (23) (297) Changes in working capital (Increase) / decrease in receivables (843) (2,214) (3,591) Increase / (decrease) in payables 1,142 (204) 58 Other adjustments (172) - - Depreciation - 5 5 Fair value adjustments - 68 292 Share based payment - 75 88 Interest Received (257) - 298 Interest Paid - (23) (611) Net cash flow from operating activities (175) (2,316) (3,758) Investing Activities Decrease / (Increase) in financial assets 150 (137) (2) Acquisition of subsidiary 6 - - - Net Proceeds from transactions of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - 304 Decrease / (Increase) in Loans 6 - - - Net cash flow from investing activities 150 (137) 302 Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issue of shares 7 - 144 64 Net Proceeds from issue of financial liabilities at amortised cost - bonds - - 2,788 Increase / (repayments) of Loans 965 2,817 1,223 Net cash flow from financing activities 965 2,961 4,075 Taxation 24 - (90) Net cash flow for the period 964 508 529 Opening Cash and cash equivalents 826 297 297 Closing Cash and cash equivalents 1,790 805 826







Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements



1. General Information

First Sentinel plc ('the Company') is an investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom with company number 10183367 and quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

2. Basis of Preparation

The annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies and methods of computation used are consistent with those used in the Group's latest audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

3. Segmental Reporting

The Group's management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the executive directors that are used to make strategic decisions. They consider the business from a geographical perspective and the group has two reportable segments, the UK and Australia. The Group's main lines of business are that of making investments and invoice purchasing.

For the period ended 30 June 2019: UK Australia Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Segment revenue and results Reportable revenue 32 678 710 Revenue from external customers 32 678 710 Cost of Sales - - - Unallocated corporate income and expenses (321) (259) (580) Tax expense - (24) (24) Profit/(Loss) 105 Segment assets and liabilities Reportable segment assets 4,497 3,122 7,617 Goodwill 92 92 Consolidated total assets 7,710 Reportable segment liabilities 4,174 2,996 7,170 Consolidated total liabilities 7,170 Other segment information Interest expense (152) (359) (511) Interest Income 251 7 257 Depreciation - - -

For the period ended 31 December 2018: UK Australia Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Segment revenue and results Reportable revenue (192) 1,645 1,453 Revenue from external customers (192) 1,645 1,453 Cost of Sales - (503) (503) Unallocated corporate income and expenses (918) (326) (1,244) Tax expense - (90) (90) Loss (1,110) 726 (384) Segment assets and liabilities Reportable segment assets 891 4,874 5,764 Goodwill 88 Consolidated total assets 5,852 Reportable segment liabilities 2,869 2,312 5,181 Consolidated total liabilities 5,181 Other segment information Interest expense (141) (470) (611) Interest Income 298 - 298 Depreciation - (3) (3) For the period ended 30 June 2018: UK Australia Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Segment revenue and results Reportable revenue 42 921 963 Revenue from external customers 42 921 963 Cost of Sales - (403) (403) Unallocated corporate income and expenses (231) (375) (606) Tax expense - (53) (53) Loss (99) Segment assets and liabilities Reportable segment assets 1,182 3,934 5,116 Goodwill 92 Consolidated total assets 5,208 Reportable segment liabilities 1,708 2,256 3,964 Consolidated total liabilities 3,964 Other segment information Interest expense 21 2 23 Depreciation - 4 4



4. Group Result for the period

The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:

6 months Ended

30 June

2019

Unaudited 6 Months Ended

30 June 2018

Unaudited Year ended

31 December 2018

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Accounting and administration fees 17 36 63 Foreign exchange debits - 1 4 Directors' remuneration and fees 152 61 385 Legal and professional fees 49 112 179 Other expenses 373 305 750 591 515 1,381

5. Loss per Share

Loss per share data is based on the Group result for the nine months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

6 months Ended

30 June

2019

Unaudited 6 Months Ended

30 June 2018

Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2018

Audited £ £ £ Profit/(loss) after tax (137,000) (99,000) (699,967) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 15,228,089 13,992690 14,876,326 Basic and diluted Profit/(loss) per share (pence) (0.90p) (0.71p) (4.71p)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were 12,205,327 potential dilutive shares in issue during the period for share options and warrants.



6. Financial assets

During the period the Group had the following movements in investments:

30 June

2019

Unaudited At

30 June 2018

Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2018

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Secured loan notes 222 203 72 Financial assets through profit and loss:

UK AIM listed equity securities 440 1,003

512 Total financial assets 662 1,206 584



7. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 0.01p each Number of shares Share

Capital Share Premium £ £ Balance at 17 May 2016 100 1 - Balance at 30 June 2016 100 1 - Share issue at £0.10 - 15 March 2017 6,309,794 63,098 511,233 Share issue at £0.10 - 24 March 2017 50,000 500 4,500 Share issue at £0.10 - 18 April 2017 727,273 7,273 72,727 Balance at 30 June 2018 7,087,167 70,872 588,460 Share issue at £0.10 - 05 July 2017 6,363,636 63,636 636,364 Share issue at £0.10 - 04 December 2017 707,937 7,079 84,952 Balance at 31 December 2017 14,158,740 141,587 1,309,776 Share issue at £0.010 - 21 March 2018 192,308 1,923 23,077 Share issue at £0.010 - 21 March 2018 345,722 3,457 41,487 Share issue at £0.010 - 04 June 2018 500,000 5,000 70,000 Share issue at £0.010 - 15 November 2018 50,000 1000 4,000 Balance at 30 June 2019 15,246,770 152,467 1,448,340



8. Events Subsequent to 30 June 2019

On the 9 August 2019 the company raised £365,000 by issuing 365,0000 Bonds a £1 per Bond.

On the 30 August 2019 the company raised £59,000 by issuing 421,429 new shares.

On the 23 September 2019 the company raised £250,000 by issuing 1,666,667 new shares.