First Sentinel Plc - Half Year Results

PR Newswire

London, September 27

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.


First Sentinel plc
("First Sentinel" or the "Company")
Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2019

First Sentinel is pleased to announce its interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The interim accounts are set out below and a copy is available on the Company's website, www.first-sentinel.com.

-END-

For further corporate information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Stockbridge
Chief Executive Officer
First Sentinel Plc
Tel: + 44 (0) 7876 888 011
Email: brian@first-sentinel.com

NEX Corporate Advisor
Beaumont Cornish Limited
James Biddle / Roland Cornish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396



First Sentinel PLC

Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019

The Chairman's Report

I am delighted to present the results for First Sentinel plc, for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Group raised £1,210,545 to complete the £4m fundraise under its NEX listed bond, the proceeds of which were used to finance the invoice purchasing activities of our subsidiary in Australia, Perennial Enterprise PTY Ltd. The business in Australia continues to progress well and First Sentinel plc voluntarily redeemed £550k of Bonds from investors after the period end which remain available for new investors. During the period, First Sentinel plc also set up Capable Finance Limited as a 50.01% subsidiary to focus on UK supply chain finance activities. The Group raised £0.8m shortly after the period end under a £7m Euronext listed bond to finance these activities and, additionally raised £309,000 in equity for investment and working capital purposes. The loss of £137,000 for the period demonstrates that the business still needs to attract some scale and the directors believe that the progress made to date will position the group for further growth.

Outlook

The Six months to 30 June 2019 has continued to be a very successful period for First Sentinel. The success of the fund raising, investments made and the establishment of supply chain finance operations in the UK has positioned the Group very well for the next stage of its development. Our short-term strategy remains at increasing value by providing growth capital for public and private company investments and, in particular, by significantly growing the invoice purchasing activities in Australia and the supply chain finance operations in the UK. The Directors are very optimistic about the Group's growth potential and we look to the future with significant confidence.




Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income




Notes		6 months Ended
30 June
2019
Unaudited		6 months Ended
30 June
2018
Unaudited		Year ended 31 December 2018
Audited
£'000£'000£'000
Revenue7109631,453
Cost of sales(185)(403)(503)
Gross profit525560950
Administrative expenses4(591)(515)(1,381)
Other Income/ (Losses)21(68)134
Operating profit / (loss)(45)(23)(297)
Finance Costs(326)(23)(611)
Finance Income257-298
Profit / (loss) on ordinary activities before taxation(114)(46)(610)
Tax on loss on ordinary activities(24)(53)(90)
Profit / (loss) after taxation(137)(99)(700)
Other comprehensive income---
Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period(137)(99)(700)
Profit / (loss) and total comprehensive attributable
the owners of the company(137)(99)(793)
Non-controlling interests--93
(137)(99)(700)
Basic and diluted Profit / (loss) per share (expressed in pence per share)5(0.90p)(0.71p)(4.71p)




Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Share CapitalShare PremiumAccumulated DeficitShare Based PaymentNon-Controlling interestForeign Exchange DifferenceTotal Equity
£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000
Balance at 30 June 20181511,444(310)13(43)(11)1,244
Issue of shares1-----1
Cost of issue of shares-5----5
Share based payment Reserve---13--13
Non-controlling interest----152-(68)
Foreign Exchange Difference-----(100)120
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period--(644)---(644)
Balance at 31 December 20181521,449(954)26109(111)671
Issue of shares-------
Share issue costs-------
Non-Controlling Interest----45-45
Foreign Exchange Difference-----(2)(2)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period- - (138)- - -(138)
Balance at 30 June 20191521,449(1,092)26154(113)576

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.
Share premium is the amount subscribed for shares in excess of nominal value.
Accumulated deficit represents the cumulative loss of the Group attributable to equity shareholders.




Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position


Notes		6 months Ended
30 June
2019
Unaudited		6 months Ended
30 June
2018
Unaudited		Year ended 31 December 2018
Audited
£'000£'000£'000
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Intangible Asset5114551
Property, Plant & equipment79524
Goodwill8888
Total non-Current Assets218150163
Current assets
Trade Receivables5,1122,9974,279
Other Receivables9203-
Other investment-50-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss66621,003584
Cash and Cash Equivalents1,790805826
Total Current Assets7,5735,0585,689
Total Assets7,7915,2085,852
Equity and Liabilities
Share Capital7152151152
Share Premium71,4491,4441,449
Share based payment reserve261326
Non-controlling interest154(43)109
FX Reserve(113)(11)(111)
Accumulated deficit(1,092)(310)(954)
Total Equity5761,244671
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable1,3837252
Accruals313634
Directors Loan386757
Tax and other social security-110110
Borrowings---
Other Payables762126
Total Current Liabilities1,528432459
Non-current Liabilities
Borrowings5,6873,5324,722
Total non-current Liabilities5,6873,5324,722
Total Liabilities7,2153,9645,181
Total Equity and Liabilities7,7915,2085,852




Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement




Notes		6 months Ended
30 June
2019
Unaudited		6 Months Ended
30 June 2018
Unaudited		Year ended
31 December 2018
Audited
£'000£'000£'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit/(loss)(45)(23)(297)
Changes in working capital
(Increase) / decrease in receivables(843)(2,214)(3,591)
Increase / (decrease) in payables1,142(204)58
Other adjustments(172)--
Depreciation-55
Fair value adjustments-68292
Share based payment-7588
Interest Received(257)-298
Interest Paid-(23)(611)
Net cash flow from operating activities(175)(2,316)(3,758)
Investing Activities
Decrease / (Increase) in financial assets150(137)(2)
Acquisition of subsidiary6---
Net Proceeds from transactions of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss--304
Decrease / (Increase) in Loans 6---
Net cash flow from investing activities150(137)302
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from issue of shares7-14464
Net Proceeds from issue of financial liabilities at amortised cost - bonds--2,788
Increase / (repayments) of Loans9652,8171,223
Net cash flow from financing activities9652,9614,075
Taxation24-(90)
Net cash flow for the period964508529
Opening Cash and cash equivalents826297297
Closing Cash and cash equivalents1,790805826




Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1. General Information

First Sentinel plc ('the Company') is an investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom with company number 10183367 and quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

2. Basis of Preparation

The annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies and methods of computation used are consistent with those used in the Group's latest audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

3. Segmental Reporting

The Group's management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the executive directors that are used to make strategic decisions. They consider the business from a geographical perspective and the group has two reportable segments, the UK and Australia. The Group's main lines of business are that of making investments and invoice purchasing.

For the period ended 30 June 2019:UKAustraliaTotal
£'000£'000£'000
Segment revenue and results
Reportable revenue32678710
Revenue from external customers32678710
Cost of Sales---
Unallocated corporate income and expenses(321)(259)(580)
Tax expense-(24)(24)
Profit/(Loss)105
Segment assets and liabilities
Reportable segment assets4,4973,1227,617
Goodwill9292
Consolidated total assets7,710
Reportable segment liabilities4,1742,9967,170
Consolidated total liabilities7,170
Other segment information
Interest expense(152)(359)(511)
Interest Income2517257
Depreciation---

For the period ended 31 December 2018:UKAustraliaTotal
£'000£'000£'000
Segment revenue and results
Reportable revenue(192)1,6451,453
Revenue from external customers(192)1,6451,453
Cost of Sales-(503)(503)
Unallocated corporate income and expenses(918)(326)(1,244)
Tax expense-(90)(90)
Loss(1,110)726(384)
Segment assets and liabilities
Reportable segment assets8914,8745,764
Goodwill88
Consolidated total assets5,852
Reportable segment liabilities2,8692,3125,181
Consolidated total liabilities5,181
Other segment information
Interest expense(141)(470)(611)
Interest Income298-298
Depreciation-(3)(3)
For the period ended 30 June 2018:UKAustraliaTotal
£'000£'000£'000
Segment revenue and results
Reportable revenue42921963
Revenue from external customers42921963
Cost of Sales-(403)(403)
Unallocated corporate income and expenses(231)(375)(606)
Tax expense-(53)(53)
Loss(99)
Segment assets and liabilities
Reportable segment assets1,1823,9345,116
Goodwill92
Consolidated total assets5,208
Reportable segment liabilities1,7082,2563,964
Consolidated total liabilities3,964
Other segment information
Interest expense21223
Depreciation-44


4. Group Result for the period

The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:

6 months Ended
30 June
2019
Unaudited		6 Months Ended
30 June 2018
Unaudited		Year ended
31 December 2018
Audited
£'000£'000£'000
Accounting and administration fees173663
Foreign exchange debits-14
Directors' remuneration and fees15261385
Legal and professional fees49112179
Other expenses373305750
5915151,381

5. Loss per Share

Loss per share data is based on the Group result for the nine months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

6 months Ended
30 June
2019
Unaudited		6 Months Ended
30 June 2018
Unaudited		Year ended 31 December 2018
Audited
£££
Profit/(loss) after tax(137,000)(99,000)(699,967)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue15,228,08913,99269014,876,326
Basic and diluted Profit/(loss) per share (pence)(0.90p)(0.71p)(4.71p)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were 12,205,327 potential dilutive shares in issue during the period for share options and warrants.


6. Financial assets

During the period the Group had the following movements in investments:

30 June
2019
Unaudited		At
30 June 2018
Unaudited		Year ended 31 December 2018
Audited
£'000£'000£'000
Secured loan notes22220372
Financial assets through profit and loss:
UK AIM listed equity securities		4401,003
512
Total financial assets6621,206584


7. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 0.01p eachNumber of sharesShare
Capital		Share Premium
££
Balance at 17 May 20161001-
Balance at 30 June 20161001-
Share issue at £0.10 - 15 March 20176,309,79463,098511,233
Share issue at £0.10 - 24 March 201750,0005004,500
Share issue at £0.10 - 18 April 2017727,2737,27372,727
Balance at 30 June 20187,087,16770,872588,460
Share issue at £0.10 - 05 July 20176,363,63663,636636,364
Share issue at £0.10 - 04 December 2017707,9377,07984,952
Balance at 31 December 201714,158,740141,5871,309,776
Share issue at £0.010 - 21 March 2018192,3081,92323,077
Share issue at £0.010 - 21 March 2018345,7223,45741,487
Share issue at £0.010 - 04 June 2018500,0005,00070,000
Share issue at £0.010 - 15 November 201850,00010004,000
Balance at 30 June 201915,246,770152,4671,448,340


8. Events Subsequent to 30 June 2019

On the 9 August 2019 the company raised £365,000 by issuing 365,0000 Bonds a £1 per Bond.

On the 30 August 2019 the company raised £59,000 by issuing 421,429 new shares.

On the 23 September 2019 the company raised £250,000 by issuing 1,666,667 new shares.


