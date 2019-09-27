uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in October:

2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, October 2 - 4, New York City.



° Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



(http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 2 - 4, Carlsbad, California.



° Jonathan Garen (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-jonathan-garen.php), chief business officer at uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion "Cell and Gene Therapy for Neurological Product Indications" on Wednesday October 2, at 4:00 p.m. PT.

° Mr. Garen also will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:45 p.m. PT.



(http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-jonathan-garen.php), chief business officer at uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion "Cell and Gene Therapy for Neurological Product Indications" on Wednesday October 2, at 4:00 p.m. PT. ° Mr. Garen also will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:45 p.m. PT. National Hemophilia Foundation 71st Bleeding Disorders Conference, October 3 - 5, Anaheim, California.



°uniQure will deliver the following presentations during the conference:



•Title:No Evidence of Germline Transmission of Vector DNA Following Intravenous Administration of AAV5-hFIX to Male Mice

Abstract number: CRA21

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. PT



•Title: AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant) an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Follow-up up to 9 Months in a Phase 2b trial

Abstract number: QOL29

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. PT



•Title: An Evaluation of Health Utility and Quality-of-Life in Hemophilia: A Systematic Literature Review

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. PT

European Huntington Association 2019 Conference, October 4 - 6, Bucharest, Romania.



° Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will be presenting on the Company's gene therapy candidate AMT-130 for Huntington's disease on Sunday October 6, at 10:30 a.m. CET.

° Dr. Evers will also participate in a panel discussion at the conclusion of the presentation session "Drug Trials in Huntington's Disease: What is Happening Right Now?" at 11:20 a.m. CET.



Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will be presenting on the Company's gene therapy candidate AMT-130 for Huntington's disease on Sunday October 6, at 10:30 a.m. CET. ° Dr. Evers will also participate in a panel discussion at the conclusion of the presentation session "Drug Trials in Huntington's Disease: What is Happening Right Now?" at 11:20 a.m. CET. Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 7 - 8, New York City



° Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat with research analyst Gbola Amusa on Tuesday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat with research analyst Gbola Amusa on Tuesday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy 2019 Collaborative Congress, October 22 - 25, Barcelona, Spain.



°uniQure will deliver the following presentations during the conference:



• Title:A Novel AAV-Based miQURE Gene Therapy for Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3

Abstract number: P247

Presentation date: Wednesday, October 23

Presentation time: 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. CET



• Title:Stem Cell Derived Brain Organoids, a Promising Model to Study Adeno Associated Viruses for CNS Gene Therapy

Abstract number: P381

Presentation date: Wednesday, October 23

Presentation time: 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. CET



•Title:Prevalence and Affinity/Avidity Assessment of Pre-Existing NABs Against AAV2, 5 and 8 Analyzed in the Serum of 300 Healthy Donors

Abstract number: P336

Presentation date: Thursday, October 24

Presentation time: 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. CET

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: