Designing Digitally, Inc. Selected as a Top 20 eLearning Gamification Company for 2019 by eLearning Industry

FRANKLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Designing Digitally, Inc., a full-service Serious Games and Gamified eLearning training development company for some of the largest companies and brands in the world, was selected for eLearning Industry's Top eLearning Gamification Companies 2019 list. This is the 2nd award that the team has received from the eLearning Industry this year as they were recognized for accomplishments in Microlearning earlier in May.

eLearning Industry continuously evaluates the learning and development market to locate the "masters of gamification" and seek out the leading vendors who strive to provide better learning experiences for a wide range of learners. eLearning Industry chose and ranked the 20 best gamification companies for the Top eLearning Gamification Companies 2019 list based on the following 7 criteria:

Gamification features and capabilities

Innovativeness of offerings

Company size and growth potential

Quality and number of clients/users

Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation

This is the first year this list has been published by the eLearning Industry and Designing Digitally, Inc. is proud to rank in the Top 10. Greg Wark, the Gamification Specialist at Designing Digitally, Inc. commented, "On behalf of the entire Designing Digitally, Inc. team, we are honored to have received this recognition for our ability to improve learning experiences through the use of gamification. By incorporating gamification into training solutions, we have been able to empower employees all over the globe and improve the overall learning results for companies. It is beyond rewarding to know we are truly making a difference for others and it continues to motivate us each day."

About Designing Digitally, Inc.

For over a decade Designing Digitally, Inc. has created innovative gamification and game-based custom learning solutions that incorporate entertainment and fun. Each custom learning solution promotes intrinsic and extrinsic rewards that are paired with strong game mechanics and learner incentives to increase knowledge retention. With custom Gamified eLearning and Serious Games, content is tailored to brand requirements while allowing employees to learn in a creative way that produces the desired results and behavior changes.

