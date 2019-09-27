LAMB Publications: Oregon Catholic Press Sued for Copyright Infringement Regarding a Popular Catholic Song

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Vincent A. Ambrosetti and International Liturgy Publications (ILP) sued Oregon Catholic Press (OCP) of Portland, Oregon and Bernadette Farrell of London, England for copyright infringement. That lawsuit was filed August 27, 2019 in federal court in the Northern District of Indiana, South Bend Division.

The suit alleges that Farrell's 1993 song "Christ Be Our Light" is a copy of the song "Emmanuel" composed by Mr. Ambrosetti in 1980 and published that same year. "Emmanuel" is well known and has been the top revenue producing musical composition of Ambrosetti and within the International Liturgy Publications musical catalog.

The lawsuit further alleges that OCP obtained the right from Farrell to sell, market, distribute, and license the infringing work "Christ Be Our Light." Since then, OCP has published, licensed and otherwise distributed, and has wrongfully obtained substantial revenues from, the infringing work "Christ Be Our Light."

The copyright infringement complaint alleges that the infringing work "Christ Be Our Light" is one of OCP's top revenue and profit producing titles in OCP's music catalog. The complaint also alleges that the defendants never sought or obtained permission from the Mr. Ambrosetti or ILP to use "Emmanuel" in creating, reproducing, recording, licensing, distributing, selling, broadcasting, or publicly performing "Christ Be Our Light."

The lawsuit asks for damages under the United States Copyright Act as well as an injunction against OCP's and Farrell's further exploitation of the infringing work.

For more information, please contact:

ILP Publisher Vincent Ambrosetti

vincent.ambrosetti@ILPmusic.org

615-838-3000

