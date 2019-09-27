Anzeige
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 
Xetra
27.09.19
13:44 Uhr
5,385 Euro
+0,047
+0,88 %
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Banco de Sabadell € 500mn snp 2025

PR Newswire

London, September 27

Post-stabilisation notice

27 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Banco Sabadell, S.A

€ 500mn Senior Non-preferred notes due 2025

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Banco Sabadell, S.A.
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS2055190172
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:1.125 % senior, non-preferred Notes due 27 March 2025
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Banco Sabadell
BNP Paribas
Citigroup
JP Morgan

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


