COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Banco de Sabadell € 500mn snp 2025
PR Newswire
London, September 27
Post-stabilisation notice
27 September 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Banco Sabadell, S.A
€ 500mn Senior Non-preferred notes due 2025
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Banco Sabadell, S.A.
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2055190172
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|1.125 % senior, non-preferred Notes due 27 March 2025
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Banco Sabadell
BNP Paribas
Citigroup
JP Morgan
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.