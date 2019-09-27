COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Banco de Sabadell € 500mn snp 2025

Post-stabilisation notice

27 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Banco Sabadell, S.A

€ 500mn Senior Non-preferred notes due 2025

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Banco Sabadell, S.A. Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2055190172 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 1.125 % senior, non-preferred Notes due 27 March 2025 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Banco Sabadell

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

JP Morgan

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

