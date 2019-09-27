Preliminary Results of Coronaria Oy's Public Tender Offer for All Shares Issued by Silmäasema Oyj; Coronaria's Holding Increased to Approximately 81.9 Percent Based on the Preliminary Results Coronaria Oy Stock Exchange Release September 27, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. EEST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Coronaria Oy ("Coronaria" or the "Offeror") has on September 5, 2019 commenced a mandatory public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Silmäasema Oyj ("Silmäasema") that are not held by the Offeror, Silmäasema or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on September 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on September 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) (the "Offer Period"). According to the preliminary results of the Tender Offer, Coronaria is pleased to announce that the shares tendered in the Tender Offer represent approximately 41.5% of all the shares and votes in Silmäasema. Together with shares already held by Coronaria (including market purchases), this represents in the aggregate approximately 81.9% of all shares in Silmäasema. The Offeror will confirm and announce the final results of the Tender Offer on or about October 1, 2019. In connection with the announcement of the final results, the Offeror intends to commence a subsequent offer period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer on a date to be announced in the final result announcement. The Offeror may purchase shares in Silmäasema during or after the offer period also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or otherwise outside the Tender Offer. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Teppo Lindén CEO Coronaria Oy Tel. +358 400 684 119 teppo.linden@coronaria.fi IMPORTANT INFORMATION THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDI-RECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVI-TATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.