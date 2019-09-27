Invesco Asia Trust (IAT) aims to deliver significant capital returns to shareholders over the long term through investing in Asian equities, following a rigorous bottom-up process. The manager, Ian Hargreaves, is not constrained by index considerations and the portfolio of 50-70 stocks represents his highest-conviction investment ideas over a three- to five-year horizon. The trust has a solid medium- and long-term performance track record and has generated an annualised NAV total return of 11.3% over 10 years, while its dividend per share has more than doubled.

