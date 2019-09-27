A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on finding the right mix for a product marketing strategy. Launching a new product into the market can prove to be a big fiasco in the absence of an appropriate product marketing strategy. In this blog, our industry experts reveal some key elements that are vital to build a successful product marketing strategy.

A product marketing plan generally begins with a concept or idea and then moves into distinct stages of development including pricing, testing, and creating a sales plan. An effective product marketing strategy helps understand the needs and behavior of buyers in a particular market in relation to the company's offerings. On a more tactical level, a product marketing plan is tasked to work with internal teams to ensure readiness and thereby conduct successful product launches.

Key elements of a product marketing strategy

Product

Developing a strong product is one of the most vital and first steps involved in building a product marketing strategy. It is essential for organizations to ensure that the target customers are kept in mind while developing a product and it aligns with their needs. Understand what the needs of customers are and identify if the company's product has the ability to meet their needs. Each product feature should be aimed at solving a common business challenge.

Audience

Products are generally developed based on customer preferences and needs. Similarly, while developing a product marketing strategy, the organization must make efforts to understand their audience better. The information must be gathered about the audience including age, gender, education, and marital status. This helps companies to form a narrative and create buyer personas and use this data to market to one buyer persona at a time rather than sending out common messages to the mass audience

Communication

One of the most essential steps in a product marketing strategy is to communicate with the audience. Customer intelligence experts from Infiniti Research suggests that a good majority of customers feel emotionally connected to a brand when they stay connected to the brand in the form of messaging. The product's unique selling proposition and the value offered to the users can be used as a key tool to craft an effective story.

Teamwork

Product marketing strategy cannot be formulated single-handedly by a person or team in the company. It requires collective efforts of the entire organization. However, bringing multiple teams on the same page is a challenging task. Teams across the organization should be educated and informed about their role in the product marketing strategy. Having a product roadmap can prove to be highly beneficial here.

Promotion

Selling a new product isn't easy. Strategic promotion is the right way to get customers to buy a new product. The company's promotion plan must be aimed at getting the message out to the right audience at the right time. Furthermore, it is also critical to choose the right channels of communication.

