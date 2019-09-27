AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today that Rob Smith, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe Middle East (EME), has indicated his intent to leave AGCO on January 31, 2020. Rob will be succeeded by Torsten Dehner, currently Vice President of Global Parts for AGCO. Torsten's appointment is effective January 1, 2020.

"I want to thank Rob for his significant contributions to the Company over the past six years. Rob has had a meaningful impact on developing and executing the strategic, financial and operational priorities for our European Business," said Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO.

Mr. Dehner joined AGCO in 2010 as Vice President, Purchasing Materials, EME and became Vice President of Global Parts in 2018. Prior to joining AGCO, Torsten held a number of leadership positions at Behr GmbH Co. KG during his twelve-year tenure. In his final role at Behr, he served as Group Vice President, Purchasing. Mr. Dehner holds a bachelor's and master's degree in engineering from the University of Stuttgart and an MBA from the University of Reutlingen.

"Torsten brings a wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership to this position to help build on our successes in the European market," continued Martin Richenhagen.

