Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Labs announces Clearview OTT; A CMAF compliant Ultra-Low Latency IPTV Encoder for CDN Cloud Ingest

NEW ORLEANS, LA and OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) is pleased to introduce the Clearview OTTtm, their newest release in the Clearviewtm hardware-based Encoder/Transcoder product line.

Clearview OTT gives Service Operators, Studios, and local Broadcasters the ability to import linear and on-demand content and prepare it for ingest by all major IPTV distribution platforms and CDN Cloud streaming platforms. Clearview OTT will also ingest content for the creation of private CDN services for campuses, business locations, sporting venues, hospitals and hotels.

The Clearview OTT can serve as either a Transcoder from MPEG compressed IP sources, or a full featured content Encoder from SDI or HDMI sources. Clearview OTT will create from 1 to 6 GOP-aligned Adaptive-Bit-Rate (ABR) profiles for each linear content stream, from 1080p60 down to lower resolution profiles for multiscreen and mobile devices as well as for low bandwidth applications, in HLS or MPEG-DASH format.

"The Clearview OTT is being released as part of Blonder Tongue Lab's overall 2019 R&D modernization program. The most important and relevant technologies needed by our industry and our customers have been rapidly changing over the last few years. Clearview OTT is just one of many programs we've taken on this year that anticipate and meet those changing needs. We are actively moving into the areas where Service Operator and Broadcaster technologies are trending," said Ted Grauch, President & COO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "The Clearview OTT key differentiators are in support of ultra-low latency CMAF, its wide range of major Cloud platform interoperability, and in being implemented 100% in hardware. Clearview OTT blends cutting edge CMAF standards-compliant Packaging and Transcoding and support for HLS and DASH, with a design that focuses on high up-time, high reliability operational numbers for professional markets, all in a US-built high quality 1 RU Rack configuration."

Clearview OTT can run any combination of 4 channels of Encoding or Transcoding concurrently, each with up to 6 separate ABR profiles. Output is IP over Gigabit Ethernet or USB with an HDMI output for local content monitoring. MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and HEVC IP input sources are supported for Transcoding. Encoding support creates OTT-ready streams in either MPEG-4 or HEVC. Output protocol support is provided for HLS, DASH, RTMP, Unicast, Multicast and RTSP. Simultaneous streaming to internal storage with FTP upload is also supported. Cloud and CDN platform interoperability is in place with a wide range of companies including Facebook, YouTube, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Akamai, DaCast, Wowza and more. SRT and Zixi content security technologies will be supported before the end of Q4.

Blonder Tongue is debuting the Clearview OTTtm at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo trade show in New Orleans from October 1st-3rd. For more information or to see a demonstration, please contact us or stop by Booth # 1339.

Contacts

Jeff Smith

Vice President, Sales

m: 732-491-5657

jsmith@blondertongue.com

Ted Grauch

President and COO

m: 404-422-6100

ted@blondertongue.com

# # #

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility for 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561211/Blonder-Tongue-Labs-announces-Clearview-OTT-A-CMAF-compliant-Ultra-Low-Latency-IPTV-Encoder-for-CDN-Cloud-Ingest