WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
26.09.19
19:40 Uhr
8,100 Euro
+0,010
+0,12 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.09.2019 | 14:08
(100 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 27 September 2019 that on 27 September 2019 Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of the Company, and Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased

Price

Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction

% of Company's issued share capital held

Neil Goulden

10,500

£7.30

105,500

0.09%

Keith Laslop

170,076

£2.42

1,078,682

1.00%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Neil Goulden

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 10,500 Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£7.30

10,500 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

27 September 2019 (UK)

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of an option under the Company's Share Option Plan and retained all 170,076 Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£2.42

170,076 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

27 September 2019 (UK)

g)

Place of the transaction

London, UK

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
dan.talisman@jpj.com

Gamesys Group plc
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/561254/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE