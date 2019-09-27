Take-up has been slow considering the nation's mammoth agricultural industry but, as a packed session on the topic at the recent Renewable Energy India show illustrated, attitudes may be changing in a nation which is already installing solar greenhouses.With the second largest extent of arable land in the world - almost 395 million acres - the world's largest extent of irrigated croplands (almost 216 million acres) and 58% of its population dependent on agriculture, India should already be a hotbed of agrivoltaics. The nation, however, has barely dipped its toes into the idea of combining solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...