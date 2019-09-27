Data Protection Standards Gain Additional Certification

International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk Services Company, has spearheaded and attained global data protection standards that comply with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) certification. This is for the management and provision of personal data protection across all its assistance and medical service centres and will be applied in adherence to other applicable laws worldwide. The certification audit has been carried out by Bureau Veritas, a leading international certification body with cross-industry expertise in the fields of Quality, Health, Safety, Environment, Sustainability and Enterprise Risk.

Arnaud Vaissié, CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman of International SOS commented on the certification, "The GDPR, introduced in the EU/EEA, is seen as the platinum standard in personal data protection. We wanted to make sure that all our data protection processes, across our assistance and medical service centres, are compliant with this stringent regulation along with other applicable laws. We consider data protection of utmost importance to delivering our services and a core commitment to our clients and members."

Arnaud Vaissié continued, "This is a key milestone in our compliance journey and we are extremely proud to be pushing forward the data protection agenda for all. Our certification to the Bureau Veritas Technical Standard for Data Protection at global scale is a first in the world and we hope that it will lead the way for other organisations to do the same."

Sebastien Fox, General Manager of Bureau Veritas Certification, congratulated International SOS: "on having the vision and leadership to be the first truly global organisation to obtain this certification inside and outside the European Union. International SOS demonstrated they have the rigorous procedures in place to manage their clients' most sensitive personal data, across borders and multiple communication channels with complete respect for their rights".

International SOS has also received certification to a number of ISO standards as part of its continuous quality improvement programme, including global certification across all International SOS business lines to ISO 9001:2015 for our integrated Quality Management System for its Assistance Centres, International SOS Clinics and Medical Services and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for Information Security Management. Its Assistance Centre in London was the first service platform in the world to be certified in the delivery of telehealth services (ISO/TS 13131:2014 ED1).

International SOS provides medical and travel security services 24/7/365 to clients working and travelling abroad. For more information about International SOS' Quality Programme, visit https://www.internationalsos.com/about-us/quality

