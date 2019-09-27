The "Europe Airline Retailing Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Retail Type; Shopping Type; Carrier Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe airline retailing market is expected to grow from US$ 2.18 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.3 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 17.9% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The airline sector is a highly competitive market. The operational cost of airlines are very high, and the demand is subject to significant seasonal fluctuations. With the increasing number of airline companies, businesses are looking for alternatives that could help airlines to gain an edge in the competitive market. In order to gain an edge in the market, the airline companies are highly focused on enhancing its services for high customer satisfaction.

Advanced technology and customer intelligence are enabling new opportunities for improving customer experiences. Implementation of customer intelligence is enabling new opportunities for airline retail. Most of the airlines are on the learning curve when it comes to retail opportunities. With the external recruits, who have experience in retail, airlines are improving their retail performance. Big data utilization is also impacting airline retail and is optimizing customer value and experiences. With the introduction of advanced technologies and the increasing demand for enhanced customer experience are significantly driving the airline retail market.

In order to operate in a customer-centric environment, airlines are focusing on implementing intelligent retail solutions and are creating potential demand for intelligent technology infrastructure. The intelligent technology infrastructure combines artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sophisticated operations-research (OR) models, and customer data to provide relevant insights. The customer data enables airlines to identify, analyze, and predict consumer behavior.

Intelligent technology also empowers department to schedule synchronization, deploy schedules faster to increase revenue and reduce recommendation costs, monitor and analyze fares automatically, deliver persona-based, flight-plus-ancillary bundled offers, provide pricing recommendations that use multi-channel availability and are buffered from abrupt market changes, and provide personalized offers and services that are consistent across all channels. It is expected that the airline retailing market will witness a considerable demand for intelligent retail solutions during the forecast period.

The Europe airline retailing market is fragmented with the presence of several airlines, and the competitive dynamics in the airline retailing market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Additionally, the presence of a large number of regional as well as global airlines intensifies the competition, which might affect the market share of companies operating in the airline retailing market.

The Europe airline retailing market by retail type is segmented into pre-boarding and post-boarding. The airlines in the current scenario are offering their passengers with an opportunity to pre-book various products and get them delivered at the airport or on-board. This factor is impacting positively on the growth of airline retail market. With an objective to improve customer experience, the airlines are constantly partnering with various online retailers, which enables the airlines to enhance their product lines. The advantage of pre-booking duty-free products is encouraging several age group passengers to opt for the pre-boarding retailing option, thereby, catalyzing the growth of airline retailing market.

Some of the players present in airline retailing market Air Asia Group, Air France, British Airways PLC, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Easy Jet PLC, Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd., Qantas Airways Limited, Singapore Airlines Limited, Thai Airways, and The Emirates Group among others.

