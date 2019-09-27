IMC Exploration Group Plc - Admission of Warrant Exercise Shares

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY IMC TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR").

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

ADMISSION TO OFFICIAL LIST AND TO TRADING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE OF WARRANT EXERCISE SHARES

Further to an announcement dated 20th September 2019, IMC wishes to advise the market that it expects the 2,000,000 (two million) Warrant Exercise Shares the subject of that announcement to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange on Monday, 30th September 2019.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 27th September 2019

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

