The global asthma spacers market size is poised to grow by USD 297.72 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for respiratory care. Also, the increase in online retail is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for respiratory care is expected to drive the growth of the global asthma spacers market. Allergy, pollution, and smoking can result in several respiratory diseases such as obstructive airway diseases such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Though COPD is not curable, medical and physical treatments are available to relieve symptoms. The aerosol therapy helps in relieving symptoms by enabling drug delivery directly into the lower airways for either topical or systemic effect. Healthcare practitioners and pharmacists recommend asthma spacers to patients taking Inhaler therapy for uncontrolled asthma and COPD as these devices improve hand-breath coordination while reducing the side effects of inhaled medication.

Owing to the ease of shopping offered by online shopping, this trend has significantly increased. Besides, the prices offered by online stores are usually lower when compared with retail stores because of low overhead costs. Both domestic and international vendors sell their products on online portals such as eBay and Amazon. This helps in the promotion and enhancement of their brands. Thus, the increase in online retail will drive the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ALLERGAN

Cipla

Koninklijke Philips

LUPIN

Medical Developments International

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

The Asthma Spacers Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Hospital and retail pharmacies

Online stores

Key Regions for the Asthma Spacers Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

Respiratory Drugs Market Global Respiratory Drugs Market by type (asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), allergic rhinitis, cystic fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other respiratory disorders) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Digital Dose Inhalers Market Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market by product (metered dose and soft mist inhalers and dry powder inhalers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

