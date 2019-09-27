The global culinary tourism market size is poised to grow by USD 82.02 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global culinary tourism market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the increase in integrative culinary and cultural events. Also, the positive influence of digital media on culinary tourism is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increase in integrative culinary and cultural events introduced at music and arts festivals offer opportunities to food service providers and other culinary tourism suppliers to get access to the large customer base. The introduction of food trucks is a critical factor that will boost the market growth. These food trucks provide customers with a broad and trendy selection of local flavors. Destination management organizations (DMOs) are also taking note of the growth of different art and festival events, and the role of food in them. Many destinations worldwide have started collaborating with local businesses and celebrated native chefs to promote activities that focus on different types of culinary offerings.

The positive influence of digital media on culinary tourism is another major factor driving the growth of the culinary tourism market. Numerous travel and cooking programs are being telecast both on television and on the Internet, which have gained immense popularity across the world. These programs provide information about different exciting food and drink cultures, which include baking shows, professional competitions, food travel programs, and others.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Abercrombie Kent

Classic Journeys

G Adventures

ITC Travel Group

TÜ ELITE

Market Segmentation by type:

The Culinary Tourism Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Domestic

International

Key Regions for the Culinary Tourism Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

