VST ENTERPRISES LTD UK: Cyber Tech "Power Couple" Champion Code Breakers

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / LOUIS-JAMES DAVIS and NICOLE DAVIS the tech power couple and entrepreneurs behind Manchester based cyber tech security company VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE) are to champion a campaign to find the next generation of computer coders, programmers and code breakers.

The Manchester based power couple are to become ambassadors for CODE NATION, the digital training business set up by ex PwC/ KPMG Partner David Muir and Andy Lord, former founder and CEO of talent firm The Rethink Group Ltd.

As two leading lights in the Manchester Cyber Tech eco system, both Code Nation and VST Enterprises Ltd are flying the British flag for cyber tech and innovation as Manchester is rapidly becoming the UK centre of excellence for computing coding and programming.

Manchester is now leading the way as Europe's leading tech hub. Last year the Manchester digital tech industry turned over £4.9 Billion to the UK economy. Manchester now has the largest number of digital workers in the UK outside of London. The Government's signals intelligence agency GCHQ has also located in the region tapping into the rich vein of cyber tech talent.

As Code Nation ambassadors, both Louis-James and Nicole Davis will drive a campaign to encourage young adults and mature students into computer coding and cyber technology as a career, particularly encouraging those from disadvantaged backgrounds who would otherwise not have the traditional pathway through a University degree. As a "tech power couple" they are keen to debunk the myths and "geek" stigma, making cyber technology an attractive career path.

Louis-James will focus on encouraging a broad spectrum of male and female students from 17-57 into cyber tech, while Nicole will focus on spearheading a campaign to encourage young female adults into computer coding and breaking the male only "stigma" in science technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Both Louis-James and Nicole will actively look to encourage and promote software development and cyber tech through their ambassadorial roles with mentoring sessions, inspirational public speaking, networking events and coding masterclasses.

Commenting on the new appointment; VSTE CEO and Code Nation ambassador Louis-James Davis said;

"Nicole and I are thrilled and delighted to be working with Code Nation to help raise the profile and awareness of the amazing work being done in Manchester, Chester and Cambridge. Code Nation is flying the tech flag and showcasing the world class coding and programming talent we have in Manchester. We were very impressed with the brilliant work that David and Andy are doing here at Code Nation ,which is vitally important to bridging the UK skills gap and developing the very best British tech talent of the future.

The workplace environment has changed rapidly and Britain is fast becoming a world class leader in cyber technology. Therefore it is vital to have a coding school of excellence such as Code Nation that gives the opportunity for those wanting a career in cyber and tech."

VSTE Director & Co Owner and Code Nation ambassador Nicole Davis said;

"We are delighted to be joining Code Nation as ambassadors to help raise awareness of the fantastic work that is being done at the school by Andy and David who are both passionate about creating employable talent. It is vitally important that women in tech are represented at the highest level to raise awareness and encourage young adult females into a career in tech.

With only 15% of employees working in STEM roles in the UK being female, we need to address the gender imbalance which is one of the biggest issues facing the tech sector at the moment. Only one in five jobs in the digital and tech sector are occupied by females which clearly demonstrates the need to address the imbalance. We want to encourage young female adults and mature students to consider a career in coding and programming and to have parity with their male counterparts. As an ambassador, my role is to positively encourage and attract the female tech talent of tomorrow."

Code Nation was formed in 2017 by former PwC/KPMG partner David Muir and Andy Lord, former founder and CEO of talent firm The Rethink Group Ltd. The digital campus was set up to provide courses in coding, cyber security, data & analytics and iOS development. The school, which boasts campuses across the North West in Manchester and Chester and in the South in Cambridge, was set up with the objective of training and educating the next generation of computer coders and cyber entrepreneurs. Some two years on it has become one of the fastest growing digital education providers. In July of this year it reached a milestone having trained 500 coders and cyber security experts across its two campuses.

Andy and David set up Code Nation having consulted extensively with businesses across the UK to service the clear need of generating more digital talent. Both have a passion and firm belief in educating and training people from all walks of life regardless of age or background, in computer coding and cyber technology. Through their training and mentoring, Code Nation produce a highly desirable skill set in the workplace and employable talent. What makes Code Nation unique is its ability to utilise its strong connections and foundations in business, commerce and industry to connect students with future employers in cyber and technology. It's "Code Nation Pledger" programme currently has over 130 organisations and businesses pledging to find employment for Code Nation students within their organisations once they have graduated.

Andy Lord CEO and founder of Code Nation said;

"We are absolutely delighted to have both Louis-James Davis and Nicole Davis on board as ambassadors to help raise awareness of the work we do here at Code Nation and to give mentorship, guidance and share their knowledge of the tech world. Louis has achieved great things in cyber security technology and collectively we are putting Manchester on a world class stage for developing some of the brightest minds and talent in computer coding and programming. Nicole's input will also be crucial in helping to break down the barriers, attract and encourage more women into the world of cyber and technology and show that it can be an exciting career path."

Louis-James Davis and Nicole Davis are the Manchester based tech entrepreneurs behind VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE) through their family backed holding company Davis Company Holdings Ltd. Louis was the innovator who created the VCode® widely seen as the technology equivalent to human DNA for its unique traceability and secure encrypted application. The unique "VCode®" and "VPlatform®" technology allows genuine users to authenticate themselves in a secure and encrypted way across online transactions and interactions. The company is paving the way in financial technology, counterfeiting, anti-piracy, financial authentication and secure ID services.

VSTE counts some of the biggest global brands and blue-chip companies in its client base in the banking and financial services sector, retail, fashion apparel and high-end luxury consumer goods brands. Each of these organisations and companies all use VCode® in their business to authenticate identity, financial transactions, supply chain management, marketing, sales and promotion campaigns.

Last year, VSTE CEO and founder Hon. Louis-James Davis was named as the new Science & Technology Ambassador to the Zimbabwean Government by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The ambassadorship was granted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He will be presented to the President of Zimbabwe in an official ceremony later this year and which will be attended by Ministers and Government officials. VSTE is now actively providing technology in country to help with the economic recovery of Zimbabwe.

About VST Enterprises Ltd | VCode® VPlatform®

VST Enterprises (VSTE) is the company behind the VCode® technology and VPlatform®. Headquartered in Manchester, the company has international offices in New York, Reno, Hong Kong, Armenia, New Delhi and South Africa and operational in 16 countries.

VSTE which has developed unique coding technology - "VCode®" and "VPlatform®" is being hailed as the cyber equivalent of DNA science. The company is at the forefront of developing ground-breaking technology for secure online transactions. The VCode® technology which is being used in the banking and financial sectors, allows genuine users to authenticate themselves across a variety of transactions and interactions.

VCode® is used to provide ultra-secure financial transactions, virtual mobile wallet payments as well as providing secure identification services and authentication. Its wider commercial applications include the use of its technology in supply chain logistics, retail, distribution, sales promotion and marketing platforms. The technology can also be used in combatting counterfeiting, piracy and the exploitation of conflict minerals. VCode® was awarded the EU Seal of Excellence for its anti-counterfeiting and end-to-end supply chain and traceability capabilities and has been commended by former UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The technology provides a completely secure means of verification, information held within the VCode® can be set and tracked in real-time in the cloud-based tracking portal, VPlatform®. VSTE's unique technology means it can be used in a wide range of business, financial and Government applications in every-day life.

VCode® represents the next generation of code scanning technology - an evolutionary step forward from traditional barcodes and QR Codes. A VCode® can be scanned from over 100 metres, with a 90:1 distance to size scan ratio, at 160-degree angles, on and from moving objects and upon any multimedia or television screen and even when they are microscopic on bank notes or minerals. This allows users to access exclusive content, check the validity and authenticity of an item and make purchases while on the move.

Supporting the VCode® app is the VPlatform® - a secure cloud based portal that allows users to create VCode® and manage the content they lead to. The VPlatform® also provides users with real time analytics on who scanned their codes, when and where the scans took place, providing vital consumer data. The V Platform® enables push notifications and rewards to be sent back to individuals who have made VCode® scans, offering opportunities for brands to significantly enhance their engagement levels with their client base

About CODE NATION

Code Nation was formed in 2017 by former PwC/KPMG partner David Muir and Andy Lord, former founder and CEO of talent firm The Rethink Group Ltd. The digital campus was set up to provide courses in coding, cyber security, Data & Analytics and iOS development.

The school, which boasts campuses across the North West in Manchester and Chester and in the South in Cambridge, was set up with the objective of training and educating the next generation of computer coders and cyber entrepreneurs. Some two years on it has become one of the fastest growing digital education providers. In July of this year it reached a milestone having trained 500 coders and cyber security experts across its two campuses.

Both David and Andy in their collective industries saw a disconnect between the digital skills gap that employers were increasingly requiring, and the lack of skills potential candidates had. Understanding the magnitude of how this would affect and impact both business and industry they set about creating a coding school which would bridge the digital skills shortage and open up an educational learning path to both male and female students.

Together, they set up Code Nation to educate and train people from all walks of life in computer coding and cyber technology with highly desired skills. But unlike other educational training providers, CODE NATION would utilise its strong connections and foundations in business commerce and industry to connect students with future employers in cyber and technology.

As well as offering courses in coding, cyber security and iOs development, Code Nation works with a number of businesses who become Code Nation Pledgers. Pledgers agree to help students who have completed the Code Nation courses find employment within their organisation. Over 130 organisations and business have become pledgers including the N Brown Group, AO.com, EMIS Health, KPMG, BBC and Sky.

For more information www.wearecodenation.com

