Alien Metals Limited - Notice of AGM
London, September 27
Alien Metals
Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1
27 September 2019
Notice of AGM
Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held on 27 November 2019 at 11:30am (UK time) at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD, United Kingdom.
The Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today.
Copies of all shareholder communications are available on the Company's website at, www.alienmetals.uk/investors/shareholder-communication.
For further information please contact:
|Alien Metals Limited
Bill Brodie Good, Technical Director
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins
Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871
|Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396
|First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212