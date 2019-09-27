Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Alien Metals Limited - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 27

Alien Metals

Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1

27 September 2019

Notice of AGM

Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held on 27 November 2019 at 11:30am (UK time) at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD, United Kingdom.

The Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today.

Copies of all shareholder communications are available on the Company's website at, www.alienmetals.uk/investors/shareholder-communication.

For further information please contact:

Alien Metals Limited
Bill Brodie Good, Technical Director
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins
Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396		First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

