Alien Metals Limited - Notice of AGM

Alien Metals

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

27 September 2019

Notice of AGM

Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held on 27 November 2019 at 11:30am (UK time) at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD, United Kingdom.

The Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today.

Copies of all shareholder communications are available on the Company's website at, www.alienmetals.uk/investors/shareholder-communication.

For further information please contact: