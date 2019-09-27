Web Presence: Leading Detroit Entrepreneur Robert Shumake Donates Proceeds From Two Bestselling Books for Youth Education

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Detroit-based entrepreneur, community organizer, and philanthropist Robert Shumake, leader of L3C enterprise Shumake Global Partners (SGP), is proud to announce a fundraising campaign that will send all proceeds from the sales of his two bestselling books directly towards the education of low-income youth.

Robert Shumake has built an illustrious career in housing, development, education, and entrepreneurship during his many years as a global business leader. Now, he plans to give back to the community by donating all of the proceeds from forthcoming sales of his two bestselling self-help nonfiction books to college scholarships for area youth. The donations will go directly towards the educational division of the Shumake Family and Friends Foundation.

"Nothing is more important to the future of our youth and our world than high-quality education," says Robert Shumake. "The Shumake Family and Friends Foundation has a long history of supporting youth through scholarships, mentorship programs, leadership-building endeavors, and athletics. I am proud to donate the proceeds from my book sales to the betterment of our community and our country via the promise of our young people."

One of Robert Shumake's two bestselling books, For Entrepreneurs Who Considered Suicide When Business Got Tough!, is now in its third printing. Shumake's guide to business-building is an inspirational tool that can boost even the weariest entrepreneur's confidence and strength in the midst of a tough time or when faced with an obstacle.

Meanwhile, Climbing Your Inner Mountain: 10 Steps to Reaching Any Goal is a personal tale of resilience and survival, as Robert Shumake describes his own experience climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro and the lessons it taught him. This self-help book, which reached #1 on Amazon's bestseller list after it was released in 2013, has proven invaluable to business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs who strive to reach their full potential.

The Shumake Family and Friends Foundation is a charitable nonprofit that has provided over 100 college scholarships through its Shumake Scholarship Relays division, serving over 25,000 teens and young adults thus far. The foundation's global humanitarian funding initiatives include the Youth Ambassador Humanitarian Project through the Embassy of the Republic of Botswana and the development of the Shumake Legacy Academy, a school for HIV-positive students and orphans in Ethiopia. Robert Shumake is also a sponsor of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Cross-Country Tournament.

100% of the proceeds from Robert Shumake's book sales will go towards college scholarships to Detroit-area youth from underserved backgrounds. Both of Shumake's books are currently available through Amazon.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561259/Leading-Detroit-Entrepreneur-Robert-Shumake-Donates-Proceeds-From-Two-Bestselling-Books-for-Youth-Education