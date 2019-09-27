Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (OTCQB: NTTCF) (FSE: 26N) ("NetCents" or the "Company"). With focus on expanding the processing volumes of cryptocurrency transactions, NetCents Technology set a new benchmark by forming relationships with additional liquidity sources.

To supplement already established cryptocurrency exchange networks and reduce the need for large floats to fund instant settlements, NetCents was relentless in dissecting the entire conversion and settlement process to reduce the counter party risk of working with exchanges and significant capital requirements.

"Working with multiple institutional partners to provide managed funds allows us to process unlimited transactions with fewer capital restraints," said Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "We are now able to continue to scale our processing without the large floats that were previously required - it's a game changer."

With competitors forced to limit a merchant's ability to scale their cryptocurrency payments, many began looking for options.

"We have seen an increase in merchants abandoning their service providers to convert to our platform," added Mr. Moore. "By streamlining the entire process to the benefit of our merchants, we've also reduced our capital outlays and counter party risk while substantially increasing our capacity."

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

