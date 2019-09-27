CPR Cell Phone Repair: Leading Mobile Repair Network Expands into Central Illinois

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Two electronic repair stores in central Illinois have joined the nation's leading franchise group for their industry. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes CPR Normal and CPR Peoria to its growing franchise of over 800 stores across the globe.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Peoria or Normal, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/peoria-il/, https://www.cellphonerepair.com/normal-il/.

"This expansion will allow the CPR network to deliver more efficient and reliable repair solutions to central Illinois residents," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Our corporate team is pleased to congratulate store owners, Branden Martin, Keith Hornbrook, and Louie Kappler."

CPR Normal is within a quarter mile of Illinois State University, making it a convenient and affordable option for the Redbird community. Peoria, which sits on the Illinois River, is one of the most populated regions in the state. Residents are encouraged to bring in their damaged cell phones, tablets, laptops/computers, and other gadgets when in need of a repair. CPR Normal and CPR Peoria offer same-day repairs, plus free estimates prior to beginning any service. Customers can also take advantage of up-to-date repair statuses on the CPR Normal and CPR Peoria websites.

"We are a group of entrepreneurs who love to bring great products and services at affordable prices to our community," said Martin. "Operating under a household name, such as CPR Cell Phone Repair, will allow us to offer this great service and better pricing while maintaining a locally-owned presence."

All three store owners were born and raised in central Illinois. Their strong passion for business and community carries through all of their past and current endeavors within the mobile repair industry. By relying on premium-grade replacement parts and expertise from professionally-trained technicians, CPR Normal and CPR Peoria are dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and service. To begin a repair with CPR Normal or CPR Peoria, please visit the stores in person or contact the staff at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Normal is located at:

503 S Main Street

Unit #2

Normal, IL 61761

Please contact the store at 309-363-1374 or via email: repairs@cpr-normal.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/normal-il/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Peoria is located at:

8420 N Knoxville Ave

Unit C

Peoria, IL 61615

Please contact the store at 309-208-3668 or via email: repairs@cpr-peoria.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/peoria-il/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561257/Leading-Mobile-Repair-Network-Expands-into-Central-Illinois