Pomona Capital, a global private equity firm specializing in secondaries investing, announced today that it has been named "Best Secondaries House" by industry publication Private Equity Wire.

The Private Equity Wire awards recognize the best private equity managers, consultants, advisers and service providers in a range of categories covering the global private equity space. The publication serves wealth advisers, institutional investors and investment managers around the world. Winners are based on a 'peer review system' whereby Private Equity Wire readers select a 'best in class' across different divisions.

"At Pomona, our mission is to construct portfolios of high quality assets with lower risk profiles and near-term liquidity for our investors," said Michael D. Granoff, CEO, Pomona Capital. "We are honored to be named the Best Secondaries House by Private Equity Wire and its readership of industry peers and global investors."

Founded in 1994, Pomona is one of the earliest pioneers in the secondary private equity investing space. Pomona is a trusted strategic partner to a global base of investors, including public pensions, insurance companies, corporate pensions, sovereign wealth funds, endowments foundations, and family offices.

Launched in 2007, Private Equity Wire publishes PE news and features for LPs and GPs as well as their service providers. The publication issues daily news over its website and covers reports, research, awards and events for the global PE industry.

About Pomona Capital

Pomona is an international private equity firm with approximately $10.7 billion in aggregate capital commitments as of June 30, 2019 across its sponsored-funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors, establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also manages a $3.6 billion business making primary investments in private equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business. Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in approximately 700 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum of private equity, with underlying investments in over 8,500 companies since inception.

Pomona Capital's team is based in New York, London and Hong Kong. Pomona's capital capacity and global reach are enhanced by a strategic partnership with Voya Investment Management.

